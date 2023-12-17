Darius Slayton has a difficult matchup when his New York Giants play the New Orleans Saints in Week 15 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Saints give up 189.5 passing yards per game, seventh-best in the NFL.

Slayton has caught 34 passes on 55 targets for a team-high 449 yards and one score. He averages 34.5 yards per game.

Slayton vs. the Saints

Slayton vs the Saints (since 2021): No games

No games New Orleans has allowed three opposing receivers to pick up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Saints have surrendered a TD pass to 15 opposing players this year.

New Orleans has allowed one player to register at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The 189.5 passing yards the Saints allow per game makes them the seventh-ranked pass defense in the league this season.

The Saints' defense ranks 11th in the NFL with 16 passing TDs conceded so far this season.

Darius Slayton Receiving Props vs. the Saints

Receiving Yards: 22.5 (-111)

Slayton Receiving Insights

In five of 12 games this season, Slayton has eclipsed his prop for receiving yards.

Slayton has 14.7% of his team's target share (55 targets on 373 passing attempts).

He is averaging 8.2 yards per target (45th in NFL play), racking up 449 yards on 55 passes thrown his way.

Slayton, in 13 games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

He has 5.6% of his team's 18 offensive touchdowns this season (one).

Slayton (two red zone targets) has been targeted 5.9% of the time in the red zone (34 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Slayton's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Packers 12/11/2023 Week 14 2 TAR / 2 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Patriots 11/26/2023 Week 12 3 TAR / 2 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Commanders 11/19/2023 Week 11 5 TAR / 4 REC / 82 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cowboys 11/12/2023 Week 10 4 TAR / 3 REC / 21 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 11/5/2023 Week 9 7 TAR / 4 REC / 59 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

