When Darius Slayton takes the field for the New York Giants in their Week 15 matchup against the New Orleans Saints (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he find his way into the end zone? Prior to making any bets, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.

Will Darius Slayton score a touchdown against the Saints?

Odds to score a TD this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a TD)

Slayton has been targeted 55 times and has 34 catches, leading the Giants with 449 yards (34.5 per game) plus one TD.

In one of 13 games this year, Slayton has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.

Darius Slayton Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Cowboys 5 3 15 0 Week 2 @Cardinals 6 3 62 0 Week 3 @49ers 6 3 32 0 Week 4 Seahawks 3 2 23 0 Week 5 @Dolphins 4 2 35 0 Week 6 @Bills 6 4 69 0 Week 7 Commanders 2 1 22 0 Week 8 Jets 2 1 -1 0 Week 9 @Raiders 7 4 59 0 Week 10 @Cowboys 4 3 21 0 Week 11 @Commanders 5 4 82 1 Week 12 Patriots 3 2 16 0 Week 14 Packers 2 2 14 0

