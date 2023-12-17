Darius Slayton vs. Paulson Adebo: Week 15 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 7:32 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
When the New York Giants play the New Orleans Saints in Week 15, Darius Slayton will be up against a Saints pass defense featuring Paulson Adebo. For more stats and analysis on this matchup, continue reading.
Giants vs. Saints Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Caesars Superdome
- Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
Darius Slayton Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Saints
|50.9
|3.9
|67
|177
|4.48
Darius Slayton vs. Paulson Adebo Insights
Darius Slayton & the Giants' Offense
- Darius Slayton has registered 34 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 449 (34.5 yards per game). He's been targeted 55 times and has one touchdown.
- Through the air, New York has been one of the bottom passing offenses in the league, ranking last in the NFL by tallying 152.1 pass yards per game. Meanwhile, it ranks 25th with 12 passing touchdowns.
- The Giants rank 31st in the league in scoring with 14.1 points per contest, and they rank 31st in total yards with 267 per game.
- New York has been one of the least pass-happy offenses this season, throwing the ball 28.7 times per contest, which is second in the league.
- In the red zone, the Giants have been one of the least pass-heavy teams this season, throwing the ball 34 times (second-fewest in NFL).
Paulson Adebo & the Saints' Defense
- Paulson Adebo leads the team with four interceptions, while also putting up 53 tackles and 14 passes defended.
- In terms of passing yards conceded, New Orleans has given up 2,463 (189.5 per game), the seventh-fewest in the NFL.
- The Saints are giving up 20.1 points per game, the 10th-fewest in the league.
- New Orleans has given up over 100 receiving yards to three players this season.
- The Saints have given up a touchdown pass to 15 players this season.
Darius Slayton vs. Paulson Adebo Advanced Stats
|Darius Slayton
|Paulson Adebo
|Rec. Targets
|55
|62
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|34
|14
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|13.2
|35
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|449
|53
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|34.5
|4.8
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|162
|0
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|2
|0
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|1
|4
|Interceptions
