When the New York Giants play the New Orleans Saints in Week 15, Darius Slayton will be up against a Saints pass defense featuring Paulson Adebo. For more stats and analysis on this matchup, continue reading.

Giants vs. Saints Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Caesars Superdome

Caesars Superdome Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Darius Slayton Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Saints 50.9 3.9 67 177 4.48

Darius Slayton vs. Paulson Adebo Insights

Darius Slayton & the Giants' Offense

Darius Slayton has registered 34 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 449 (34.5 yards per game). He's been targeted 55 times and has one touchdown.

Through the air, New York has been one of the bottom passing offenses in the league, ranking last in the NFL by tallying 152.1 pass yards per game. Meanwhile, it ranks 25th with 12 passing touchdowns.

The Giants rank 31st in the league in scoring with 14.1 points per contest, and they rank 31st in total yards with 267 per game.

New York has been one of the least pass-happy offenses this season, throwing the ball 28.7 times per contest, which is second in the league.

In the red zone, the Giants have been one of the least pass-heavy teams this season, throwing the ball 34 times (second-fewest in NFL).

Paulson Adebo & the Saints' Defense

Paulson Adebo leads the team with four interceptions, while also putting up 53 tackles and 14 passes defended.

In terms of passing yards conceded, New Orleans has given up 2,463 (189.5 per game), the seventh-fewest in the NFL.

The Saints are giving up 20.1 points per game, the 10th-fewest in the league.

New Orleans has given up over 100 receiving yards to three players this season.

The Saints have given up a touchdown pass to 15 players this season.

Darius Slayton vs. Paulson Adebo Advanced Stats

Darius Slayton Paulson Adebo Rec. Targets 55 62 Def. Targets Receptions 34 14 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 13.2 35 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 449 53 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 34.5 4.8 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 162 0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 2 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 1 4 Interceptions

