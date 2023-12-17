Darren Waller was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The New York Giants' Week 15 game against the New Orleans Saints starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Trying to find Waller's stats? Here is everything you need to know.

Heading into Week 15, Waller has 36 receptions for 384 yards -- 10.7 yards per catch -- and one receiving touchdown. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 51 occasions.

Darren Waller Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Hamstring

The Giants have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week: Parris Campbell (FP/knee): 20 Rec; 104 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Week 15 Injury Reports

Giants vs. Saints Game Info

Game Day: December 17, 2023

December 17, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Waller 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 51 36 384 142 1 10.7

Waller Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Cowboys 5 3 36 0 Week 2 @Cardinals 8 6 76 0 Week 3 @49ers 7 3 20 0 Week 4 Seahawks 3 3 21 0 Week 5 @Dolphins 11 8 86 0 Week 6 @Bills 7 5 43 0 Week 7 Commanders 8 7 98 1 Week 8 Jets 2 1 4 0

