Dawson Knox was a full participant in his most recent practice, and seems likely to play when the Buffalo Bills take on the Dallas Cowboys at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 15. Check out Knox's stats on this page.

In terms of season stats, Knox has been targeted 31 times and has 18 catches for 138 yards (7.7 per reception) and one TD.

Dawson Knox Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Wrist

There are two other pass catchers on the injury report for the Bills this week: Dalton Kincaid (FP/wrist): 61 Rec; 495 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs Justin Shorter (questionable/hamstring): 61 Rec; 495 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs



Bills vs. Cowboys Game Info

Game Day: December 17, 2023

December 17, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

Knox 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 31 18 138 79 1 7.7

Knox Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Jets 4 3 25 0 Week 2 Raiders 5 3 10 1 Week 3 @Commanders 3 1 11 0 Week 4 Dolphins 1 1 12 0 Week 5 Jaguars 6 3 17 0 Week 6 Giants 6 3 17 0 Week 7 @Patriots 3 1 10 0 Week 14 @Chiefs 3 3 36 0

