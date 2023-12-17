Buffalo Bills receiver Dawson Knox has a difficult matchup in Week 15 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), up against the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys are conceding the fifth-fewest passing yards in the NFL, 183.9 per game.

Knox has posted 138 yards on 18 receptions with one TD, averaging 17.3 yards per game so far this year.

Knox vs. the Cowboys

Knox vs the Cowboys (since 2021): No games

No games Dallas has allowed two opposing receivers to pile up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Cowboys have conceded a TD pass to 13 opposing players this year.

Dallas has allowed two players to grab at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The pass defense of the Cowboys is giving up 183.9 yards per outing this year, which ranks fifth in the NFL.

So far this season, the Cowboys have surrendered 17 passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 1.3 per game. That ranks 16th among NFL teams.

Dawson Knox Receiving Props vs. the Cowboys

Receiving Yards: 18.5 (-111)

Knox Receiving Insights

Knox has eclipsed his receiving yards prop bet two times in eight games this season.

Knox has been targeted on 31 of his team's 475 passing attempts this season (6.5% target share).

He has averaged 4.5 yards per target (138 yards on 31 targets).

Knox, in eight games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

He has 2.5% of his team's 40 offensive touchdowns this season (one).

With six red zone targets, Knox has been on the receiving end of 10.7% of his team's 56 red zone pass attempts.

Knox's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Chiefs 12/10/2023 Week 14 3 TAR / 3 REC / 36 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 10/22/2023 Week 7 3 TAR / 1 REC / 10 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 10/15/2023 Week 6 6 TAR / 3 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jaguars 10/8/2023 Week 5 6 TAR / 3 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 10/1/2023 Week 4 1 TAR / 1 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

