The Miami Dolphins (9-4) and the New York Jets (5-8) play on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Hard Rock Stadium in a clash of AFC East opponents, and here are best bets recommendations.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Dolphins vs. Jets? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When is Dolphins vs. Jets?

Game Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!

Best Moneyline Bet

Our computers expect the same result as BetMGM, but have the Dolphins winning by a considerably larger margin (14.9 points). Take the Dolphins.

The implied probability in this matchup, considering the moneyline, gives the Dolphins a 78.9% chance to win.

The Dolphins have compiled an 8-1 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 88.9% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -375 or shorter, Miami has gone 6-1 (85.7%).

This season, the Jets have been the underdog 12 times and won four, or 33.3%, of those games.

This season, New York has been at least a +295 underdog on the moneyline three times, losing each of those contests.

Who will win? The Dolphins or Jets? Head to BetMGM and make your pick!

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Miami (-8)



Miami (-8) The Dolphins have put together an 8-5-0 record against the spread this season.

Miami has an ATS record of 5-2 when playing as at least 8-point favorites.

The Jets have covered the spread in a game five times this season (5-7-1).

New York is 1-3 ATS when playing as at least 8-point underdogs.

Parlay your bets together on the Dolphins vs. Jets matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (37)



Over (37) The two teams average a combined 10.1 more points per game (47.1) than this game's over/under of 37 points.

Opponents of the two teams average a combined 5.4 more points per game (42.4) than this game's total of 37 points.

The teams have hit the over in eight of the Dolphins' 13 games with a set total.

Jets games have gone over the point total in five out of 13 opportunities (38.5%).

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Tua Tagovailoa Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 13 284.4 24 4.2 0

Breece Hall Receptions (Our pick: 4.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 13 48.1 2 33.5 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.