Gabriel Davis has a difficult matchup when his Buffalo Bills meet the Dallas Cowboys in Week 15 (Sunday, 4:25 PM ET). The Cowboys give up 183.9 passing yards per game, fifth-best in the league.

Davis' 39 catches have turned into 595 yards (49.6 per game) and six TDs this year. He has been targeted on 69 occasions.

Davis vs. the Cowboys

Davis vs the Cowboys (since 2021): No games

No games Two players have recorded 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Dallas in the 2023 season.

The Cowboys have allowed 13 opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

Two opposing players have hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with Dallas on the season.

The 183.9 passing yards the Cowboys concede per game makes them the fifth-ranked pass defense in the league this season.

The Cowboys' defense ranks 16th in the league with 17 passing TDs allowed so far this year.

Gabriel Davis Receiving Props vs. the Cowboys

Receiving Yards: 34.5 (-111)

Davis Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Davis has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet in 50.0% of his games (six of 12).

Davis has been targeted on 69 of his team's 475 passing attempts this season (14.5% target share).

He has 595 receiving yards on 69 targets to rank 35th in NFL play with 8.6 yards per target.

Davis has posted a touchdown catch in six of 12 games this season, but had only one TD in each of those games.

He has scored six of his team's 40 offensive touchdowns this season (15.0%).

Davis (10 red zone targets) has been targeted 17.9% of the time in the red zone (56 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Davis' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Chiefs 12/10/2023 Week 14 2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Eagles 11/26/2023 Week 12 12 TAR / 6 REC / 105 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 11/13/2023 Week 10 6 TAR / 2 REC / 56 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 11/5/2023 Week 9 2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Buccaneers 10/26/2023 Week 8 12 TAR / 9 REC / 87 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

