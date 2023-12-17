The Buffalo Bills and the Dallas Cowboys are set to square off in a Week 15 matchup at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Will Gabriel Davis hit paydirt in this game? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and analyze his recent numbers and trends.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Davis will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Gabriel Davis score a touchdown against the Cowboys?

Odds to score a TD this game: +180 (Bet $10 to win $18.00 if he scores a TD)

Davis has posted a 595-yard season thus far (49.6 yards per game) with six TDs, reeling in 39 throws out of 69 targets.

Davis has six games with a touchdown catch this year (out of 12 played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

Gabriel Davis Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Jets 4 2 32 0 Week 2 Raiders 7 6 92 1 Week 3 @Commanders 4 1 35 1 Week 4 Dolphins 3 3 61 1 Week 5 Jaguars 8 6 100 1 Week 6 Giants 4 3 21 0 Week 7 @Patriots 5 1 6 0 Week 8 Buccaneers 12 9 87 1 Week 9 @Bengals 2 0 0 0 Week 10 Broncos 6 2 56 0 Week 12 @Eagles 12 6 105 1 Week 14 @Chiefs 2 0 0 0

Rep Gabriel Davis with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.