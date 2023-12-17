New York Jets receiver Garrett Wilson will be up against the Miami Dolphins and their 12th-ranked passing defense in Week 15, starting at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Wilson has posted a team-best 853 yards (on 76 catches) with three TDs so far this year. He's been targeted 134 times, and is averaging 65.6 yards per game.

Wilson vs. the Dolphins

Wilson vs the Dolphins (since 2021): 3 GP / 53.3 REC YPG / REC TD

3 GP / 53.3 REC YPG / REC TD Miami has allowed four opposing receivers to put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Dolphins have conceded a TD pass to 15 opposing players this year.

Miami has allowed two or more TD receptions to one opposing player on the season.

The 212.5 passing yards per game allowed by the Dolphins defense makes them the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense.

Opponents of the Dolphins have scored 17 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). The Dolphins' defense is 16th in the league in that category.

Garrett Wilson Receiving Props vs. the Dolphins

Receiving Yards: 55.5 (-111)

Wilson Receiving Insights

Wilson, in seven of 13 games, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Wilson has been targeted on 134 of his team's 450 passing attempts this season (29.8% target share).

He is averaging 6.4 yards per target (105th in NFL play), picking up 853 yards on 134 passes thrown his way.

Wilson has registered a touchdown catch in three of 13 games this year, but had only one TD in each of those games.

He has scored three of his team's 13 offensive touchdowns this season (23.1%).

Wilson (13 red zone targets) has been targeted 35.1% of the time in the red zone (37 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Wilson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Texans 12/10/2023 Week 14 14 TAR / 9 REC / 108 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 3 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Falcons 12/3/2023 Week 13 7 TAR / 3 REC / 50 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 11/24/2023 Week 12 10 TAR / 7 REC / 44 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 11/19/2023 Week 11 8 TAR / 2 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 11/12/2023 Week 10 14 TAR / 9 REC / 93 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

