With the New York Jets taking on the Miami Dolphins in Week 15 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Garrett Wilson a good bet to get into the end zone? Below, we break down the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Wilson will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Garrett Wilson score a touchdown against the Dolphins?

Odds to score a TD this game: +140 (Bet $10 to win $14.00 if he scores a TD)

Wilson has been targeted on 134 occasions, and has 76 receptions, leading the Jets with 853 yards (65.6 per game) while also scoring three TDs this season.

Wilson has tallied a touchdown catch in three of 13 games this year, but had only one TD in each of those games.

Garrett Wilson Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Bills 5 5 34 1 Week 2 @Cowboys 8 2 83 1 Week 3 Patriots 9 5 48 0 Week 4 Chiefs 14 9 60 0 Week 5 @Broncos 7 3 54 0 Week 6 Eagles 12 8 90 0 Week 8 @Giants 13 7 100 0 Week 9 Chargers 13 7 80 0 Week 10 @Raiders 14 9 93 0 Week 11 @Bills 8 2 9 0 Week 12 Dolphins 10 7 44 1 Week 13 Falcons 7 3 50 0 Week 14 Texans 14 9 108 0

Rep Garrett Wilson with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.