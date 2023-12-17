Garrett Wilson vs. Jalen Ramsey: Week 15 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
At Hard Rock Stadium in Week 15, the New York Jets' Garrett Wilson will be lined up against the Miami Dolphins pass defense and Jalen Ramsey. Check out this article for more stats and insights on this important matchup.
Jets vs. Dolphins Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Hard Rock Stadium
- Location: Miami Gardens, Florida
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
Garrett Wilson Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Dolphins
|100.2
|7.7
|28
|90
|8.44
Garrett Wilson vs. Jalen Ramsey Insights
Garrett Wilson & the Jets' Offense
- Garrett Wilson has collected 76 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 853 (65.6 yards per game). He's been targeted 134 times and has three touchdowns.
- Through the air, New York is bottom-10 in passing yards this year, placing fourth-last in the NFL with 2,300 total passing yards (176.9 per game). It also ranks 31st in yards per attempt (5.1).
- The Jets' offense has had trouble finding the end zone this season, as it ranks 29th in the NFL with 15.5 points per contest. When it comes to yards, the team ranks 32nd with 3,468 total yards (266.8 per game).
- New York ranks 15th in the NFL in pass rate, averaging 34.6 pass attempts per contest (450 total pass attempts).
- In the red zone, the Jets are not passing the ball very often compared to the rest of the league, ranking fifth in the NFL with 37 total red-zone pass attempts (55.2% red-zone pass rate).
Jalen Ramsey & the Dolphins' Defense
- Jalen Ramsey leads the team with three interceptions, while also collecting 12 tackles and four passes defended.
- In terms of passing defense, Miami is allowing 212.5 yards per game (2,763 total) in the air, which ranks the team No. 12 in the league.
- The Dolphins' points-against average on defense is 22nd in the league, at 22.6 per game.
- Miami has allowed four players to pick up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.
- The Dolphins have allowed 15 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.
Garrett Wilson vs. Jalen Ramsey Advanced Stats
|Garrett Wilson
|Jalen Ramsey
|Rec. Targets
|134
|23
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|76
|4
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|11.2
|9
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|853
|12
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|65.6
|2.0
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|238
|0.0
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|13
|0.0
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|3
|3
|Interceptions
