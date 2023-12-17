The New York Giants (5-8) take a three-game winning streak into their contest with the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Caesars Superdome. The Saints are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 5.5 points. The over/under in the outing is set at 39.5 points.

In this week's NFL action, the Saints square off against the Giants. For those who plan to place some in-game bets, we have all of the stats you need to know about these two teams.

Giants vs. Saints Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Giants have led three times, have trailed seven times, and have been knotted up three times at the conclusion of the first quarter this season.

The Saints have been winning after the first quarter in three games, have been behind after the first quarter in four games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in six games in 2023.

New Orleans' offense is averaging 4.1 points in the first quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 5.2 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

This season, the Giants have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in five games, been outscored in the second quarter in seven games, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in one game.

In 13 games this year, the Saints have won the second quarter four times, been outscored seven times, and tied two times.

New Orleans' offense is averaging 5.4 points in the second quarter this season. Defensively, it is allowing 8.1 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Looking at the third quarter, the Giants have won the third quarter in five games this season, lost the third quarter in seven games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in one game.

In 13 games this year, the Saints have won the third quarter nine times, lost one time, and tied three times.

Offensively, New Orleans is averaging 5.5 points in the third quarter (seventh-ranked) this year. It is surrendering 1.4 points on average in the third quarter (best in NFL) on defense.

4th Quarter

This season, the Giants have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in five games, been outscored in that quarter in seven games, and they've tied in that quarter in one game.

In 13 games this year, the Saints have won the fourth quarter seven times, lost five times, and been knotted up one time.

New Orleans' offense is averaging 6.5 points in the fourth quarter this season. Defensively, it is allowing 5.9 points on average in that quarter.

Giants vs. Saints Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the completion of the first half, the Giants have been winning four times (3-1 in those games), have been behind eight times (2-6), and have been knotted up one time (0-1).

At the conclusion of the first half, the Saints have been winning five times (3-2 in those games), have trailed seven times (2-5), and have been knotted up one time (1-0).

2nd Half

Out of 13 games this year, the Giants have outscored their opponent in the second half four times, lost eight times, and been knotted up one time.

The Saints have won the second half in eight games this season, been outscored in the second half in three games, and tied in the second half in two games.

New Orleans' offense is averaging 11.9 points in the second half this season. On defense, it is giving up 7.3 points on average in the second half.

