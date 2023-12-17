According to our computer model, the New Orleans Saints will defeat the New York Giants when they square off at Caesars Superdome on Sunday, December 17 (at 1:00 PM ET). We have more projections, regarding the point spread, total and final score, available below.

The Saints are putting up 337.5 yards per game on offense (13th in NFL), and they rank 13th defensively with 321 yards allowed per game. The Giants' offense has been bottom-five in total offense this season, putting up 267 total yards per game, which ranks second-worst in the NFL. On the defensive side of the ball, they rank 26th with 361.4 total yards surrendered per contest.

Giants vs. Saints Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Saints (-6) Over (39) Saints 25, Giants 16

Giants Betting Info

The moneyline for this contest implies a 30.8% chance of a victory for the Giants.

New York has won five games against the spread this year, failing to cover or pushing eight times.

The Giants have covered the spread twice this season (2-3 ATS) when playing as at least 6-point underdogs.

In New York's 13 contests this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.

The average total points scored in Giants games this year (39) is 1.3 points higher than the total for this matchup.

Saints Betting Info

The Saints have a 73.3% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

New Orleans has compiled a 3-9-1 ATS record so far this year.

The Saints have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 6-point favorites.

In New Orleans' 13 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.

The total for this game is 39, 2.4 points fewer than the average total in Saints games thus far this season.

Giants vs. Saints 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed New Orleans 21.9 20.1 21.5 21.3 22.3 19 New York 14.1 24.2 10.2 18.8 17.4 28.7

