At 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, the New Orleans Saints are at home against the New York Giants.

Want to make a wager on one of the best contributors in this matchup between the Saints and the Giants? See below for key facts and figures.

Sign up to bet on the Saints-Giants matchup or any other NFL game at FanDuel, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Saquon Barkley Touchdown Odds

Barkley Odds to Score First TD: +550

Barkley Odds to Score Anytime TD: +240

Alvin Kamara Touchdown Odds

Kamara Odds to Score First TD: +480

Kamara Odds to Score Anytime TD: +250

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

More Giants Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Saquon Barkley - 68.5 (-113) 17.5 (-113) Darius Slayton - - 24.5 (-113) Wan'Dale Robinson - - 33.5 (-113) Jalin Hyatt - - 23.5 (-113) Tommy Devito 178.5 (-113) 28.5 (-113) -

More Saints Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Derek Carr 215.5 (-113) - - Alvin Kamara - 58.5 (-113) - Rashid Shaheed - - 36.5 (-113) Jamaal Williams - 21.5 (-113) -

Get the best new user bonus at FanDuel when you use our link to sign up to be on the NFL!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.