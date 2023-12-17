Going into their matchup with the New Orleans Saints (6-7), the New York Giants (5-8) are keeping their eye on 11 players on the injury report. The game kicks off at 1:00 PM on Sunday, December 17 at Caesars Superdome.

The Giants' most recent outing finished in a 24-22 win over the Green Bay Packers.

The Saints head into this matchup after a 28-6 win over the Carolina Panthers in their most recent game.

New York Giants Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Parris Campbell WR Knee Full Participation In Practice Evan Neal OT Ankle Doubtful Dexter Lawrence DL Hamstring Questionable Isaiah Simmons S Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Azeez Ojulari OLB Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Cam Brown LB Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice A'Shawn Robinson DL Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Cordale Flott CB Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Darren Waller TE Hamstring Questionable Wan'Dale Robinson WR Quad Limited Participation In Practice Justin Pugh OL Calf Questionable

New Orleans Saints Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Jamaal Williams RB Groin Questionable Taysom Hill QB Foot Limited Participation In Practice Rashid Shaheed WR Thigh Limited Participation In Practice Cameron Jordan DE Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Payton Turner DE Toe Out Ryan Ramczyk OT Rest Questionable Andrus Peat OL Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Chris Olave WR Ankle Questionable Isaiah Foskey DE Quad Out Kendre Miller RB Ankle Out

Giants vs. Saints Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana

TV Info: FOX

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!

Giants Season Insights

The Giants' offense has been bottom-five in total offense this season, putting up 267.0 total yards per game, which ranks second-worst in the NFL. On the defensive side of the ball, they rank 26th with 361.4 total yards allowed per contest.

The Giants have not been getting things done on offense, ranking second-worst in the NFL with 14.1 points per game. They have been more effective defensively, allowing 24.2 points per contest (24th-ranked).

The Giants' passing offense has been bottom-five this season, putting up 152.1 passing yards per game, which ranks worst in the NFL. On defense, they rank 18th with 226.3 passing yards allowed per contest.

New York ranks 14th in rushing yards per game (114.9), but it has been less effective on the other side of the ball, ranking fourth-worst in the NFL with 135.1 rushing yards surrendered per contest.

The Giants have a +6 turnover margin this season, which ranks sixth in the NFL.

Giants vs. Saints Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Saints (-5.5)

Saints (-5.5) Moneyline: Saints (-250), Giants (+200)

Saints (-250), Giants (+200) Total: 39 points

