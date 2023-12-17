Going into their matchup with the New Orleans Saints (6-7), the New York Giants (5-8) are keeping their eye on 11 players on the injury report. The game kicks off at 1:00 PM on Sunday, December 17 at Caesars Superdome.

Watch the Giants in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

The Giants' most recent outing finished in a 24-22 win over the Green Bay Packers.

The Saints head into this matchup after a 28-6 win over the Carolina Panthers in their most recent game.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

New York Giants Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status
Parris Campbell WR Knee Full Participation In Practice
Evan Neal OT Ankle Doubtful
Dexter Lawrence DL Hamstring Questionable
Isaiah Simmons S Ankle Limited Participation In Practice
Azeez Ojulari OLB Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice
Cam Brown LB Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice
A'Shawn Robinson DL Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice
Cordale Flott CB Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice
Darren Waller TE Hamstring Questionable
Wan'Dale Robinson WR Quad Limited Participation In Practice
Justin Pugh OL Calf Questionable

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!

New Orleans Saints Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status
Jamaal Williams RB Groin Questionable
Taysom Hill QB Foot Limited Participation In Practice
Rashid Shaheed WR Thigh Limited Participation In Practice
Cameron Jordan DE Ankle Limited Participation In Practice
Payton Turner DE Toe Out
Ryan Ramczyk OT Rest Questionable
Andrus Peat OL Illness Did Not Participate In Practice
Chris Olave WR Ankle Questionable
Isaiah Foskey DE Quad Out
Kendre Miller RB Ankle Out

Other Week 15 Injury Reports

Giants vs. Saints Game Info

Rep the Saints or the Giants with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Giants Season Insights

  • The Giants' offense has been bottom-five in total offense this season, putting up 267.0 total yards per game, which ranks second-worst in the NFL. On the defensive side of the ball, they rank 26th with 361.4 total yards allowed per contest.
  • The Giants have not been getting things done on offense, ranking second-worst in the NFL with 14.1 points per game. They have been more effective defensively, allowing 24.2 points per contest (24th-ranked).
  • The Giants' passing offense has been bottom-five this season, putting up 152.1 passing yards per game, which ranks worst in the NFL. On defense, they rank 18th with 226.3 passing yards allowed per contest.
  • New York ranks 14th in rushing yards per game (114.9), but it has been less effective on the other side of the ball, ranking fourth-worst in the NFL with 135.1 rushing yards surrendered per contest.
  • The Giants have a +6 turnover margin this season, which ranks sixth in the NFL.

Giants vs. Saints Betting Info

  • Spread Favorite: Saints (-5.5)
  • Moneyline: Saints (-250), Giants (+200)
  • Total: 39 points

Sign up to live bet on the Saints-Giants matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.