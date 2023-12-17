Giants vs. Saints Injury Report — Week 15
Going into their matchup with the New Orleans Saints (6-7), the New York Giants (5-8) are keeping their eye on 11 players on the injury report. The game kicks off at 1:00 PM on Sunday, December 17 at Caesars Superdome.
Watch the Giants in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.
The Giants' most recent outing finished in a 24-22 win over the Green Bay Packers.
The Saints head into this matchup after a 28-6 win over the Carolina Panthers in their most recent game.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
New York Giants Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Parris Campbell
|WR
|Knee
|Full Participation In Practice
|Evan Neal
|OT
|Ankle
|Doubtful
|Dexter Lawrence
|DL
|Hamstring
|Questionable
|Isaiah Simmons
|S
|Ankle
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Azeez Ojulari
|OLB
|Shoulder
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Cam Brown
|LB
|Hamstring
|Limited Participation In Practice
|A'Shawn Robinson
|DL
|Hamstring
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Cordale Flott
|CB
|Shoulder
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Darren Waller
|TE
|Hamstring
|Questionable
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|WR
|Quad
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Justin Pugh
|OL
|Calf
|Questionable
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!
New Orleans Saints Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Jamaal Williams
|RB
|Groin
|Questionable
|Taysom Hill
|QB
|Foot
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Rashid Shaheed
|WR
|Thigh
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Cameron Jordan
|DE
|Ankle
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Payton Turner
|DE
|Toe
|Out
|Ryan Ramczyk
|OT
|Rest
|Questionable
|Andrus Peat
|OL
|Illness
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Chris Olave
|WR
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Isaiah Foskey
|DE
|Quad
|Out
|Kendre Miller
|RB
|Ankle
|Out
Other Week 15 Injury Reports
Giants vs. Saints Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV Info: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!
Rep the Saints or the Giants with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Giants Season Insights
- The Giants' offense has been bottom-five in total offense this season, putting up 267.0 total yards per game, which ranks second-worst in the NFL. On the defensive side of the ball, they rank 26th with 361.4 total yards allowed per contest.
- The Giants have not been getting things done on offense, ranking second-worst in the NFL with 14.1 points per game. They have been more effective defensively, allowing 24.2 points per contest (24th-ranked).
- The Giants' passing offense has been bottom-five this season, putting up 152.1 passing yards per game, which ranks worst in the NFL. On defense, they rank 18th with 226.3 passing yards allowed per contest.
- New York ranks 14th in rushing yards per game (114.9), but it has been less effective on the other side of the ball, ranking fourth-worst in the NFL with 135.1 rushing yards surrendered per contest.
- The Giants have a +6 turnover margin this season, which ranks sixth in the NFL.
Giants vs. Saints Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Saints (-5.5)
- Moneyline: Saints (-250), Giants (+200)
- Total: 39 points
Sign up to live bet on the Saints-Giants matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.