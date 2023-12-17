How to Watch Giants vs. Saints on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 15
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 7:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Giants (5-8) visit the New Orleans Saints (6-7) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Caesars Superdome and will attempt to extend a three-game winning streak.
We provide more coverage below, including how to watch this matchup on Fubo.
How to Watch Saints vs. Giants
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: FOX
Giants Insights
- The Giants score 6.0 fewer points per game (14.1) than the Saints give up (20.1).
- The Giants average 54 fewer yards per game (267) than the Saints give up (321).
- This season New York racks up 114.9 yards per game on the ground, 16.6 fewer than New Orleans allows (131.5).
- The Giants have turned the ball over 16 times, six fewer times than the Saints have forced turnovers (22).
Giants Away Performance
- The Giants put up 17.4 points per game in away games (3.3 more than their overall average), and concede 28.7 in away games (4.5 more than overall).
- The Giants' average yards gained (273.6) and conceded (431.3) away from home are both higher than their overall averages of 267 and 361.4, respectively.
- New York's average passing yards gained (173.9) and allowed (272.9) in away games are both higher than its overall averages of 152.1 and 226.3, respectively.
- The Giants rack up 99.7 rushing yards per game in road games (15.2 less than their overall average), and give up 158.4 in away games (23.3 more than overall).
- On the road, the Giants convert 33.7% of third downs and allow 44.7% to be converted. That's more than they convert (30.9%) and allow (35.1%) overall.
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|11/19/2023
|at Washington
|W 31-19
|FOX
|11/26/2023
|New England
|W 10-7
|FOX
|12/11/2023
|Green Bay
|W 24-22
|ABC
|12/17/2023
|at New Orleans
|-
|FOX
|12/25/2023
|at Philadelphia
|-
|FOX
|12/31/2023
|Los Angeles
|-
|FOX
|1/7/2024
|Philadelphia
|-
|-
