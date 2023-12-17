The New York Giants (5-8) visit the New Orleans Saints (6-7) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Caesars Superdome and will attempt to extend a three-game winning streak.

How to Watch Saints vs. Giants

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana

TV: FOX

Giants Insights

The Giants score 6.0 fewer points per game (14.1) than the Saints give up (20.1).

The Giants average 54 fewer yards per game (267) than the Saints give up (321).

This season New York racks up 114.9 yards per game on the ground, 16.6 fewer than New Orleans allows (131.5).

The Giants have turned the ball over 16 times, six fewer times than the Saints have forced turnovers (22).

Giants Away Performance

The Giants put up 17.4 points per game in away games (3.3 more than their overall average), and concede 28.7 in away games (4.5 more than overall).

The Giants' average yards gained (273.6) and conceded (431.3) away from home are both higher than their overall averages of 267 and 361.4, respectively.

New York's average passing yards gained (173.9) and allowed (272.9) in away games are both higher than its overall averages of 152.1 and 226.3, respectively.

The Giants rack up 99.7 rushing yards per game in road games (15.2 less than their overall average), and give up 158.4 in away games (23.3 more than overall).

On the road, the Giants convert 33.7% of third downs and allow 44.7% to be converted. That's more than they convert (30.9%) and allow (35.1%) overall.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/19/2023 at Washington W 31-19 FOX 11/26/2023 New England W 10-7 FOX 12/11/2023 Green Bay W 24-22 ABC 12/17/2023 at New Orleans - FOX 12/25/2023 at Philadelphia - FOX 12/31/2023 Los Angeles - FOX 1/7/2024 Philadelphia - -

