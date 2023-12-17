The New York Giants (5-8) are an underdog by 6 points as they attempt to keep their three-game winning streak intact in a matchup with the New Orleans Saints (6-7) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 (at Caesars Superdome). The game's over/under has been listed at 38 points.

Take a look at the betting trends and insights for the Saints as they prepare for this matchup against the Giants. The Giants' recent betting trends and insights can be found below before they play the Saints.

Giants vs. Saints Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total New Orleans Moneyline New York Moneyline BetMGM Saints (-6) 38 -275 +220 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Saints (-6) 38 -260 +215 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Other Week 15 Odds

New York vs. New Orleans Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana

Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana TV Info: FOX

Giants vs. Saints Betting Insights

New York has five wins in 13 contests against the spread this season.

As a 6-point underdog or greater, the Giants have two wins ATS (2-3).

New York has played 13 games this year, and four of them have gone over the total.

New Orleans has a 3-9-1 record against the spread this season.

The Saints don't have a win ATS (0-1) as a 6-point favorite or greater this year.

New Orleans games have gone over the point total on four of 13 occasions (30.8%).

