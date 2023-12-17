Giants vs. Saints: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 15
The New York Giants (5-8) are an underdog by 6 points as they attempt to keep their three-game winning streak intact in a matchup with the New Orleans Saints (6-7) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 (at Caesars Superdome). The game's over/under has been listed at 38 points.
Take a look at the betting trends and insights for the Saints as they prepare for this matchup against the Giants. The Giants' recent betting trends and insights can be found below before they play the Saints.
Giants vs. Saints Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|New Orleans Moneyline
|New York Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Saints (-6)
|38
|-275
|+220
|FanDuel
|Saints (-6)
|38
|-260
|+215
New York vs. New Orleans Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV Info: FOX
Giants vs. Saints Betting Insights
- New York has five wins in 13 contests against the spread this season.
- As a 6-point underdog or greater, the Giants have two wins ATS (2-3).
- New York has played 13 games this year, and four of them have gone over the total.
- New Orleans has a 3-9-1 record against the spread this season.
- The Saints don't have a win ATS (0-1) as a 6-point favorite or greater this year.
- New Orleans games have gone over the point total on four of 13 occasions (30.8%).
