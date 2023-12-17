The New York Giants (5-8) bring a three-game winning streak into a meeting with the New Orleans Saints (6-7) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Caesars Superdome.

Take a look at the betting insights and trends for the Saints and the Giants.

Giants vs. Saints Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Caesars Superdome

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Saints 5.5 39 -250 +200

Giants vs. Saints Betting Records & Stats

New York Giants

The Giants have played seven games this season that have had more than 39 combined points scored.

New York's average game total this season has been 40.3, 1.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Giants have covered the spread in a matchup five times this year (5-7-1).

The Giants have won four, or 33.3%, of the 12 games they've played as underdogs this season.

New York has entered five games this season as the underdog by +200 or more and is 1-4 in those contests.

New Orleans Saints

New Orleans has an average total of 41.4 in their matchups this year, 2.4 more points than this game's over/under.

The Saints have covered the spread three times this season (3-9-1).

The Saints have been moneyline favorites 11 times this season. They've finished 5-6.

New Orleans has played as a moneyline favorite of -250 or shorter in only two games this season, and it won both.

Saints vs. Giants Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Saints 21.9 16 20.1 9 41.4 6 13 Giants 14.1 31 24.2 24 40.3 7 13

Giants vs. Saints Betting Insights & Trends

Giants

New York is unbeaten against the spread and 1-2 overall over its last three contests.

In the Giants' past three games, they have gone over the total twice.

The Saints have totaled 24 more points than their opponents this season (1.8 per game), while the Giants have been outscored by 131 points (10.1 per game).

Saints

Over its last three contests, New Orleans has one win against the spread, and is 1-2 overall.

In New Orleans' past three contests, it has hit the over once.

The Saints have scored a total of 24 more points than their opponents this year (an average of 1.8 per game), while the Giants have been outscored by opponents by 131 total points (10.1 per game).

Giants Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 40.3 39 41.4 Implied Team Total AVG 23.8 21.3 25.9 ATS Record 5-7-1 3-2-1 2-5-0 Over/Under Record 4-9-0 1-5-0 3-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 0-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 4-8 3-3 1-5

Saints Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 41.4 41.8 41 Implied Team Total AVG 22.5 23.5 21.7 ATS Record 3-9-1 1-5-0 2-4-1 Over/Under Record 4-9-0 2-4-0 2-5-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-6 3-2 2-4 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 0-1 1-0

