When Isaiah Hodgins takes the field for the New York Giants in their Week 15 matchup against the New Orleans Saints (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he hit paydirt? Before making any bets, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Will Isaiah Hodgins score a touchdown against the Saints?

Odds to score a TD this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a TD)

Hodgins' 27 targets have resulted in 17 catches for 176 yards (16 per game) and three scores.

Hodgins has three games with a touchdown catch this season (out of 11 played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

Isaiah Hodgins Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Cowboys 3 1 24 0 Week 2 @Cardinals 5 4 40 1 Week 3 @49ers 1 0 0 0 Week 4 Seahawks 3 3 24 0 Week 5 @Dolphins 2 2 19 0 Week 7 Commanders 4 2 13 0 Week 9 @Raiders 1 0 0 0 Week 10 @Cowboys 2 0 0 0 Week 11 @Commanders 3 2 22 0 Week 12 Patriots 1 1 12 1 Week 14 Packers 2 2 22 1

