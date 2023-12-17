Who’s the Best Team in the Ivy League? See our Weekly Ivy League Power Rankings
Seeking an up-to-date view of the Ivy League and how each team stacks up? We've got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the contenders from the pretenders.
Ivy League Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.
1. Princeton
- Current Record: 10-1 | Projected Record: 24-1
- Overall Rank: 45th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 103rd
- Last Game: W 92-40 vs Bryn Athyn College
Next Game
- Opponent: Delaware Valley
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
2. Pennsylvania
- Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 15-12
- Overall Rank: 127th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 192nd
- Last Game: W 78-68 vs Howard
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Rider
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
3. Cornell
- Current Record: 7-2 | Projected Record: 18-8
- Overall Rank: 136th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 291st
- Last Game: L 81-70 vs Syracuse
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Siena
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
4. Harvard
- Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 18-8
- Overall Rank: 157th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 181st
- Last Game: W 70-64 vs Army
Next Game
- Opponent: Holy Cross
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
5. Yale
- Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 15-12
- Overall Rank: 158th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 227th
- Last Game: W 73-66 vs Quinnipiac
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Kansas
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
6. Columbia
- Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 10-14
- Overall Rank: 208th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 353rd
- Last Game: W 87-83 vs Fairleigh Dickinson
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Fordham
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
7. Brown
- Current Record: 3-9 | Projected Record: 4-24
- Overall Rank: 306th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 224th
- Last Game: L 74-54 vs Providence
Next Game
- Opponent: Siena
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
8. Dartmouth
- Current Record: 3-7 | Projected Record: 3-22
- Overall Rank: 326th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 259th
- Last Game: L 80-54 vs Le Moyne
Next Game
- Opponent: Thomas (ME)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
