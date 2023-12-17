With the New York Giants playing the New Orleans Saints in Week 15 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Jalin Hyatt a good bet to hit paydirt? Below, we break down the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Jalin Hyatt score a touchdown against the Saints?

Odds to score a TD this game: +425 (Bet $10 to win $42.50 if he scores a TD)

Hyatt has collected 343 yards receiving (34.3 per game), reeling in 19 balls out of 31 targets this season.

Having played 10 games this year, Hyatt has not had a TD reception.

Jalin Hyatt Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Cowboys 1 0 0 0 Week 2 @Cardinals 2 2 89 0 Week 4 Seahawks 2 2 10 0 Week 6 @Bills 4 3 21 0 Week 7 Commanders 5 2 75 0 Week 9 @Raiders 5 2 19 0 Week 10 @Cowboys 1 0 0 0 Week 11 @Commanders 2 1 7 0 Week 12 Patriots 6 5 109 0 Week 14 Packers 3 2 13 0

