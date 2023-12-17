Buffalo Bills running back James Cook will face a mediocre run defense in Week 15 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), up against the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys are ranked 13th in terms of rushing yards allowed, at 106 per game.

Cook has collected a team-best 163 carries for a team-high 789 yards (60.7 ypg). He has scored one TD on the ground. Cook also has reeled in 38 passes for 391 yards (30.1 ypg) while scoring three touchdowns in the passing game.

Cook vs. the Cowboys

Cook vs the Cowboys (since 2021): No games

No games No player has racked up more than 100 yards on the ground in a game against the Cowboys in the 2023 season.

Dallas has allowed 10 opposing rushers to record one or more TDs on the groun against them this year.

The Cowboys have not given up more than one rushing TD to an opposing player this season.

Cook will square off against the NFL's 13th-ranked rush defense this week. The Cowboys give up 106 yards on the ground per game.

Opponents of the Cowboys have scored 10 touchdowns on the ground (0.8 per game). The Cowboys' defense is 12th in the NFL in that category.

James Cook Rushing Props vs. the Cowboys

Rushing Yards: 51.5 (-115)

Cook Rushing Insights

Cook has hit the over on his rushing yards totals in nine games (69.2%) out of 13 opportunities.

The Bills have passed 56.9% of the time and run 43.1% this season. They rank fifth in the NFL in scoring.

His team has attempted 360 rushes this season. He's handled 163 of those carries (45.3%).

Cook has one rushing touchdown this year in 13 games played.

He has scored four of his team's 40 offensive touchdowns this season (10.0%).

He has 19 red zone carries for 27.5% of the team share (his team runs on 55.2% of its plays in the red zone).

James Cook Receiving Props vs the Cowboys

Receiving Yards: 22.5 (-118)

Cook Receiving Insights

In nine of 13 games this year, Cook has eclipsed the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Cook has 9.3% of his team's target share (44 targets on 475 passing attempts).

He has 391 receiving yards on 44 targets to rank 27th in league play with 8.9 yards per target.

Cook has three games with a touchdown catch this year (out of 13 played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

With three red zone targets, Cook has been on the receiving end of 5.4% of his team's 56 red zone pass attempts.

Cook's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Chiefs 12/10/2023 Week 14 10 ATT / 58 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 5 REC / 83 YDS / 1 TD at Eagles 11/26/2023 Week 12 16 ATT / 43 YDS / 0 TDs 7 TAR / 6 REC / 57 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jets 11/19/2023 Week 11 17 ATT / 73 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 3 REC / 29 YDS / 1 TD vs. Broncos 11/13/2023 Week 10 12 ATT / 109 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 11/5/2023 Week 9 6 ATT / 20 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 4 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs

