Will James Cook Score a Touchdown Against the Cowboys in Week 15?
Will James Cook pay out his Week 15 anytime TD player prop when the Buffalo Bills play the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and dissect the important numbers.
Will James Cook score a touchdown against the Cowboys?
Odds to score a TD this game: +115 (Bet $10 to win $11.50 if he scores a TD)
- Cook has churned out a team-high 789 rushing yards (60.7 per game) and scored one touchdown.
- Cook has tacked on 38 catches for 391 yards (30.1 per game) and three receiving touchdowns.
- Cook has had one game with a rushing TD.
- He has registered a touchdown catch in three of 13 games this season, but had only one TD in each of those games.
James Cook Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Jets
|12
|46
|0
|4
|17
|0
|Week 2
|Raiders
|17
|123
|0
|4
|36
|0
|Week 3
|@Commanders
|15
|98
|0
|2
|14
|0
|Week 4
|Dolphins
|12
|29
|1
|1
|48
|0
|Week 5
|Jaguars
|5
|-4
|0
|3
|25
|0
|Week 6
|Giants
|14
|71
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 7
|@Patriots
|13
|56
|0
|3
|46
|1
|Week 8
|Buccaneers
|14
|67
|0
|1
|6
|0
|Week 9
|@Bengals
|6
|20
|0
|4
|19
|0
|Week 10
|Broncos
|12
|109
|0
|2
|11
|0
|Week 11
|Jets
|17
|73
|0
|3
|29
|1
|Week 12
|@Eagles
|16
|43
|0
|6
|57
|0
|Week 14
|@Chiefs
|10
|58
|0
|5
|83
|1
