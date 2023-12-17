Jeremy Ruckert has a decent matchup when his New York Jets face the Miami Dolphins in Week 15 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Dolphins have allowed 212.5 passing yards per game, 12th in the NFL.

Ruckert's 14 grabs (on 20 targets) have netted him 135 yards (to average 15.0 per game).

Ruckert vs. the Dolphins

Ruckert vs the Dolphins (since 2021): 2 GP / 13 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 13 REC YPG / REC TD Miami has allowed four opposing receivers to pile up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Dolphins have conceded a TD pass to 15 opposing players this year.

Miami has given up at least two TD receptions to one opposing player on the season.

The pass defense of the Dolphins is conceding 212.5 yards per game this year, which ranks 12th in the league.

The Dolphins' defense ranks 16th in the NFL by allowing 1.3 passing touchdowns per game to opposing offenses (17 total passing TDs).

Jeremy Ruckert Receiving Props vs. the Dolphins

Receiving Yards: 11.5 (-115)

Ruckert Receiving Insights

Ruckert has been targeted on 20 of his team's 450 passing attempts this season (4.4% target share).

He averages 6.8 yards per target this season (135 yards on 20 targets).

Ruckert does not have a TD reception this season in nine games.

Ruckert's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Texans 12/10/2023 Week 14 3 TAR / 3 REC / 37 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Falcons 12/3/2023 Week 13 3 TAR / 1 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 11/24/2023 Week 12 4 TAR / 2 REC / 18 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 11/19/2023 Week 11 4 TAR / 3 REC / 25 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 11/6/2023 Week 9 1 TAR / 1 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

