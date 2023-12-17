The New York Jets and the Miami Dolphins are set to meet in a Week 15 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Jeremy Ruckert get into the end zone in this tilt? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and dissect his recent statistics and trends.

Will Jeremy Ruckert score a touchdown against the Dolphins?

Odds to score a TD this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a TD)

Ruckert has caught 14 passes on 20 targets for 135 yards, averaging 15 yards per game.

Having played nine games this season, Ruckert has not had a TD reception.

Jeremy Ruckert Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 4 Chiefs 2 2 26 0 Week 5 @Broncos 1 1 2 0 Week 6 Eagles 1 1 8 0 Week 8 @Giants 1 0 0 0 Week 9 Chargers 1 1 7 0 Week 11 @Bills 4 3 25 0 Week 12 Dolphins 4 2 18 0 Week 13 Falcons 3 1 12 0 Week 14 Texans 3 3 37 0

