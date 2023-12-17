The Miami Dolphins (9-4) will square off against their AFC East-rival, the New York Jets (5-8) in a matchup on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Hard Rock Stadium. The Jets will try to pull off an upset as 7.5-point underdogs. An over/under of 37 points has been set for the outing.

As you prepare to do some live betting during the Dolphins' upcoming game against Jets, check out the column below, where we provide stats to assist you with your in-game betting choices.

Jets vs. Dolphins Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

In 2023, the Jets have been leading after the first quarter in two games, have been losing after the first quarter in nine games, and have been tied after the first quarter in two games .

At the end of the first quarter this year, the Dolphins have led five times, have trailed five times, and have been tied three times.

Miami's offense is averaging 5.2 points in the first quarter this year. On defense, it is allowing 6.4 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

The Jets have outscored their opponent in the second quarter two times, lost seven times, and been knotted up four times in 13 games this year.

The Dolphins have won the second quarter in nine games this season, been outscored in the second quarter in three games, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in one game.

Miami's offense is averaging 11.6 points in the second quarter this year. Defensively, it is giving up 6.7 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Looking at the third quarter, the Jets have won the third quarter in six games this season, lost the third quarter in six games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in one game.

In 13 games this season, the Dolphins have outscored their opponent in the third quarter seven times, been outscored three times, and been knotted up three times.

Offensively, Miami is averaging 6.8 points in the third quarter (third-ranked) this year. It is allowing 3.7 points on average in the third quarter (12th-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

So far this year, the Jets have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in five games, been outscored in that quarter in seven games, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in one game.

In 13 games this year, the Dolphins have won the fourth quarter five times, lost five times, and tied three times.

Miami's offense is averaging 8.5 points in the fourth quarter this season. On defense, it is surrendering 5.4 points on average in that quarter.

Jets vs. Dolphins Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

In 2023, the Jets have been winning after the first half in two games, have been losing after the first half in nine games, and have been tied after the first half in two games.

The Dolphins have been winning after the first half in nine games this season and have been behind after the first half in four games.

2nd Half

This year, the Jets have won the second half in six games, been outscored in the second half in six games, and been knotted up in the second half in one game.

In 13 games this year, the Dolphins have been outscored in the second half four times and outscored their opponent nine times.

Miami's offense is averaging 15.2 points in the second half this season. On defense, it is surrendering 9.1 points on average in the second half.

