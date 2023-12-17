The Miami Dolphins will play the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, December 17 at 1:00 PM ET. Our computer model projects the Dolphins will earn a victory -- see below for a full breakdown regarding the spread, over/under and final score.

Offensively, the Dolphins have been a top-five unit, ranking best in the NFL by putting up 423.6 yards per game. They rank ninth on defense (308.1 yards allowed per game). The Jets rank fifth-worst in points per game (15.5), but they've been better on the defensive side of the ball, ranking eighth in the NFL with 19.8 points ceded per contest.

Jets vs. Dolphins Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Dolphins (-8.5) Over (37.5) Dolphins 30, Jets 15

Jets Betting Info

The Jets have a 24.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

New York has compiled a 5-7-1 record against the spread this year.

The Jets have not covered the spread this year (0-3 ATS) when playing as at least 8.5-point underdogs.

In New York's 13 contests this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.

The average total points scored in Jets games this year (37.5) is 1.1 points higher than the total for this matchup.

Dolphins Betting Info

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Dolphins have an implied win probability of 80.0%.

Miami has covered eight times in 13 chances against the spread this season.

The Dolphins have an ATS record of 5-2 when playing as at least 8.5-point favorites this season.

Miami games have hit the over eight out of 13 times this season.

The point total average for Dolphins games this season is 47.7, 10.2 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Jets vs. Dolphins 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Miami 31.6 22.6 36.8 19.2 27.1 25.6 New York 15.5 19.8 16.1 18.5 14.4 21.8

