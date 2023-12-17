Star running back Raheem Mostert and the Miami Dolphins meet the New York Jets on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET at Hard Rock Stadium.

Most of the best contributors for the Dolphins and the Jets will have player props on the table for this game if you are looking to place player prop bets.

Breece Hall Touchdown Odds

Hall Odds to Score First TD: +1000

Hall Odds to Score Anytime TD: +480

Tyreek Hill Touchdown Odds

Hill Odds to Score First TD: +360

Hill Odds to Score Anytime TD: +220

More Jets Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Tyler Conklin - - 26.5 (-113) Zach Wilson 177.5 (-113) 15.5 (-113) - Breece Hall - 43.5 (-113) - Garrett Wilson - - 57.5 (-113)

More Dolphins Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Tua Tagovailoa 219.5 (-113) - -

