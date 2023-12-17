Entering their Sunday, December 17 game against the Miami Dolphins (9-4) at Hard Rock Stadium, which begins at 1:00 PM , the New York Jets (5-8) are keeping their eye on 12 players on the injury report.

The Jets are coming off of a victory over the Houston Texans by the score of 30-6.

The Dolphins enter this matchup following a 28-27 loss to the Tennessee Titans in their last outing.

New York Jets Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Breece Hall RB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Zach Wilson QB Knee Full Participation In Practice Aaron Rodgers QB Achilles Out Max Mitchell OL Neck Questionable John Franklin-Myers DL Ankle Questionable Solomon Thomas DL Knee Did Not Participate In Practice Joe Tippmann C Shoulder Questionable Carter Warren OT Hip Doubtful Jason Brownlee WR Ankle Out Will McDonald IV DL Knee Questionable Zaire Barnes LB Hamstring Out Nick Bawden FB Knee Questionable

Miami Dolphins Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Raheem Mostert RB Knee Questionable Tyreek Hill WR Ankle Questionable Jevon Holland S Knee Questionable Liam Eichenberg OL Calf Questionable Terron Armstead OT Knee Questionable DeShon Elliott S Concussion Out Xavien Howard CB Hip Questionable Andrew Van Ginkel LB Oblique Questionable Robert Hunt OL Hamstring Out Austin Jackson OL Oblique Questionable Devon Achane RB Toe Questionable

Other Week 15 Injury Reports

Jets vs. Dolphins Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida

Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida TV Info: CBS

CBS

Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!

Jets Season Insights

On offense, the Jets are bottom-five, posting only 266.8 total yards per game (worst). Fortunately, they are dominating on the defensive side of the ball, allowing 299.0 total yards per contest (fifth-best).

The Jets' offense has been a bottom-five unit this season, putting up 15.5 points per game, which ranks fourth-worst in the NFL. On defense, they rank eighth with 19.8 points allowed per contest.

While the Jets' pass offense has had trouble moving the chains, ranking fourth-worst with 176.9 passing yards per game, their defense ranks second-best with just 167.2 passing yards allowed per contest.

New York has plenty of room to improve in the running game, as it ranks third-worst in rushing yards per game (89.8) and fifth-worst in rushing yards surrendered per game (131.8).

The Jets have a -5 turnover margin this season, which ranks 23rd in the NFL.

Jets vs. Dolphins Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Dolphins (-9)

Dolphins (-9) Moneyline: Dolphins (-450), Jets (+350)

Dolphins (-450), Jets (+350) Total: 36.5 points

