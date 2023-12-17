AFC East opponents meet when the Miami Dolphins (9-4) and the New York Jets (5-8) square off on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Hard Rock Stadium.

How to Watch Dolphins vs. Jets

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida

Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida TV: CBS

Jets Insights

The Jets average 7.1 fewer points per game (15.5) than the Dolphins allow (22.6).

The Jets collect 41.3 fewer yards per game (266.8) than the Dolphins allow per matchup (308.1).

This year New York racks up 89.8 yards per game on the ground, 5.7 fewer yards than Miami allows (95.5).

The Jets have turned the ball over 24 times this season, six more turnovers than the Dolphins have forced (18).

Jets Away Performance

In road games, the Jets put up 14.4 points per game and give up 21.8. That's less than they score overall (15.5), and more than they allow (19.8).

The Jets' average yards gained (278.6) and conceded (310.2) in away games are both higher than their overall averages of 266.8 and 299, respectively.

In road games, New York racks up 173.2 passing yards per game and gives up 159.4. That's less than it gains (176.9) and allows (167.2) overall.

On the road, the Jets rack up 105.4 rushing yards per game and concede 150.8. That's more than they gain (89.8) and allow (131.8) overall.

The Jets convert 20.3% of third downs in away games (4.3% lower than their overall average), and concede 33.3% in road games (six% lower than overall).

Jets Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/24/2023 Miami L 34-13 Amazon Prime Video 12/3/2023 Atlanta L 13-8 FOX 12/10/2023 Houston W 30-6 CBS 12/17/2023 at Miami - CBS 12/24/2023 Washington - CBS 12/28/2023 at Cleveland - Amazon Prime Video 1/7/2024 at New England - -

