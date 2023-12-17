Jets vs. Dolphins: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 15
Bookmakers give the Miami Dolphins (9-4) the edge when they host the New York Jets (5-8) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 in a matchup between AFC East rivals at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami is favored by 8.5 points. This game has an over/under of 37.5.
Before the Dolphins take on the Jets, check out their betting insights and trends. As the Jets ready for this matchup against the Dolphins, here are their recent betting trends and insights.
Jets vs. Dolphins Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Miami Moneyline
|New York Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Dolphins (-8.5)
|37.5
|-450
|+333
|FanDuel
|Dolphins (-8.5)
|37.5
|-430
|+340
New York vs. Miami Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida
- TV Info: CBS
Jets vs. Dolphins Betting Insights
- New York has five wins in 13 contests against the spread this year.
- The Jets have no wins ATS (0-3) as an 8.5-point underdog or greater this season.
- New York has seen five of its 13 games go over the point total.
- Miami has posted a 8-5-0 record against the spread this season.
- As 8.5-point favorites or more, the Dolphins are 5-2 against the spread.
- Eight of Miami's 13 games with a set total have hit the over (61.5%).
