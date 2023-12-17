Bookmakers give the Miami Dolphins (9-4) the edge when they host the New York Jets (5-8) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 in a matchup between AFC East rivals at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami is favored by 8.5 points. This game has an over/under of 37.5.

Before the Dolphins take on the Jets, check out their betting insights and trends. As the Jets ready for this matchup against the Dolphins, here are their recent betting trends and insights.

Jets vs. Dolphins Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Miami Moneyline New York Moneyline BetMGM Dolphins (-8.5) 37.5 -450 +333 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Dolphins (-8.5) 37.5 -430 +340 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Other Week 15 Odds

New York vs. Miami Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida

Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida TV Info: CBS

Jets vs. Dolphins Betting Insights

New York has five wins in 13 contests against the spread this year.

The Jets have no wins ATS (0-3) as an 8.5-point underdog or greater this season.

New York has seen five of its 13 games go over the point total.

Miami has posted a 8-5-0 record against the spread this season.

As 8.5-point favorites or more, the Dolphins are 5-2 against the spread.

Eight of Miami's 13 games with a set total have hit the over (61.5%).

