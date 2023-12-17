Jets vs. Dolphins: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami Dolphins (9-4) square off against a fellow AFC East foe when they host the New York Jets (5-8) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Hard Rock Stadium.
Here's a look at the betting insights and trends for the Dolphins and the Jets.
Jets vs. Dolphins Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- City: Miami Gardens, Florida
- Venue: Hard Rock Stadium
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Dolphins
|9.5
|37
|-500
|+360
Jets vs. Dolphins Betting Records & Stats
New York Jets
- The Jets have combined with their opponent to score more than 37 points in six of 13 games this season.
- New York's games this year have had a 38.6-point total on average, 1.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Jets have covered the spread five times this season (5-7-1).
- The Jets have entered the game as underdogs 11 times this season and won four, or 36.4%, of those games.
- New York has played as an underdog of +360 or more once this season and lost that game.
Miami Dolphins
- The average point total in Miami's outings this year is 47.7, 10.7 more than this matchup's over/under.
- The Dolphins have put together a record of 8-5-0 against the spread this season.
- The Dolphins have been moneyline favorites nine times this year. They've finished 8-1.
- Miami has gone 4-1 when it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -500 or shorter (80%).
Dolphins vs. Jets Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|Dolphins
|31.6
|2
|22.6
|21
|47.7
|11
|13
|Jets
|15.5
|29
|19.8
|8
|38.6
|6
|13
Jets vs. Dolphins Betting Insights & Trends
Jets
- New York has one win against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, in its past three games.
- In the Jets' past three games, they have hit the over twice.
- The Jets are scoring fewer points in divisional matchups (12.8 per game) than overall (15.5), and allowing more points in the division (24.3) than overall (19.8).
- The Dolphins have scored a total of 117 more points than their opponents this year (an average of 9.0 per game), while the Jets have been outscored by opponents by 56 total points (4.3 per game).
Dolphins
- Miami has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, over its past three contests.
- Miami's past three contests have hit the over.
- The Dolphins' offense has played worse in divisional games, as they've put up 4.3 fewer points against teams in their division (27.3 points per game) compared to their overall season average (31.6 points per game). The situation hasn't been much better defensively, as they've allowed 23.8 points per game in divisional matchups, while allowing just 22.6 points per game in all games.
- The Dolphins have totaled 117 more points than their opponents this season (9.0 per game), while the Jets have been outscored by 56 points (4.3 per game).
Jets Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|38.6
|39.0
|37.9
|Implied Team Total AVG
|21.9
|22.0
|21.8
|ATS Record
|5-7-1
|4-4-0
|1-3-1
|Over/Under Record
|5-8-0
|3-5-0
|2-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-1
|0-0
|1-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|4-7
|3-5
|1-2
Dolphins Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|47.7
|46.4
|48.9
|Implied Team Total AVG
|27.7
|29.0
|26.6
|ATS Record
|8-5-0
|4-2-0
|4-3-0
|Over/Under Record
|8-5-0
|4-2-0
|4-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|8-1
|5-1
|3-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-3
|0-0
|1-3
