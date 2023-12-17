The Miami Dolphins (9-4) square off against a fellow AFC East foe when they host the New York Jets (5-8) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Here's a look at the betting insights and trends for the Dolphins and the Jets.

Jets vs. Dolphins Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Miami Gardens, Florida

Miami Gardens, Florida Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Dolphins 9.5 37 -500 +360

Jets vs. Dolphins Betting Records & Stats

New York Jets

The Jets have combined with their opponent to score more than 37 points in six of 13 games this season.

New York's games this year have had a 38.6-point total on average, 1.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Jets have covered the spread five times this season (5-7-1).

The Jets have entered the game as underdogs 11 times this season and won four, or 36.4%, of those games.

New York has played as an underdog of +360 or more once this season and lost that game.

Miami Dolphins

The average point total in Miami's outings this year is 47.7, 10.7 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Dolphins have put together a record of 8-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Dolphins have been moneyline favorites nine times this year. They've finished 8-1.

Miami has gone 4-1 when it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -500 or shorter (80%).

Dolphins vs. Jets Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Dolphins 31.6 2 22.6 21 47.7 11 13 Jets 15.5 29 19.8 8 38.6 6 13

Jets vs. Dolphins Betting Insights & Trends

Jets

New York has one win against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, in its past three games.

In the Jets' past three games, they have hit the over twice.

The Jets are scoring fewer points in divisional matchups (12.8 per game) than overall (15.5), and allowing more points in the division (24.3) than overall (19.8).

The Dolphins have scored a total of 117 more points than their opponents this year (an average of 9.0 per game), while the Jets have been outscored by opponents by 56 total points (4.3 per game).

Dolphins

Miami has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, over its past three contests.

Miami's past three contests have hit the over.

The Dolphins' offense has played worse in divisional games, as they've put up 4.3 fewer points against teams in their division (27.3 points per game) compared to their overall season average (31.6 points per game). The situation hasn't been much better defensively, as they've allowed 23.8 points per game in divisional matchups, while allowing just 22.6 points per game in all games.

The Dolphins have totaled 117 more points than their opponents this season (9.0 per game), while the Jets have been outscored by 56 points (4.3 per game).

Jets Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 38.6 39.0 37.9 Implied Team Total AVG 21.9 22.0 21.8 ATS Record 5-7-1 4-4-0 1-3-1 Over/Under Record 5-8-0 3-5-0 2-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 0-0 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 4-7 3-5 1-2

Dolphins Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 47.7 46.4 48.9 Implied Team Total AVG 27.7 29.0 26.6 ATS Record 8-5-0 4-2-0 4-3-0 Over/Under Record 8-5-0 4-2-0 4-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 8-1 5-1 3-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-3 0-0 1-3

