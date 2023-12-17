Will Josh Allen Play in Week 15? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Josh Allen was a full participant in his most recent practice, and seems on track to play in the Buffalo Bills' Week 15 contest against the Dallas Cowboys (at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday). Seeking Allen's stats? Here's everything you need to know.
Allen's season stats include 3,447 passing yards (265.2 per game). He is 318-for-475 (66.9%), with 25 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions, and has 72 carries for 374 yards 10 touchdowns.
Josh Allen Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Shoulder
Bills vs. Cowboys Game Info
- Game Day: December 17, 2023
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
Allen 2023 Stats
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Comp. %
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Pass Yards/Att.
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|318
|475
|66.9%
|3,447
|25
|14
|7.3
|72
|374
|10
Allen Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Jets
|29
|41
|236
|1
|3
|6
|36
|0
|Week 2
|Raiders
|31
|37
|274
|3
|0
|3
|7
|0
|Week 3
|@Commanders
|20
|32
|218
|1
|1
|3
|46
|1
|Week 4
|Dolphins
|21
|25
|320
|4
|0
|4
|17
|1
|Week 5
|Jaguars
|27
|40
|359
|2
|1
|4
|14
|1
|Week 6
|Giants
|19
|30
|169
|2
|1
|2
|11
|0
|Week 7
|@Patriots
|27
|41
|265
|2
|1
|7
|17
|1
|Week 8
|Buccaneers
|31
|40
|324
|2
|1
|7
|41
|1
|Week 9
|@Bengals
|26
|38
|258
|1
|1
|8
|44
|1
|Week 10
|Broncos
|15
|26
|177
|1
|2
|4
|13
|1
|Week 11
|Jets
|20
|32
|275
|3
|1
|5
|15
|0
|Week 12
|@Eagles
|29
|51
|339
|2
|1
|9
|81
|2
|Week 14
|@Chiefs
|23
|42
|233
|1
|1
|10
|32
|1
