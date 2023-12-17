Josh Allen has a tough matchup when his Buffalo Bills face the Dallas Cowboys in Week 15 (Sunday, 4:25 PM ET). The Cowboys concede 183.9 passing yards per game, fifth-best in the league.

Allen has passed for 3,447 yards (265.2 yards per game) this season while completing 66.9% of his throws for 25 touchdowns and 14 picks. On the ground, Allen has run 72 times for 374 yards and 10 TDs, averaging 28.8 yards per game.

Allen vs. the Cowboys

Allen vs the Cowboys (since 2021): No games

No games Dallas has allowed two opposing players to register 300 or mroe passing yards in an outing this year.

The Cowboys have given up nine players to throw one or more touchdowns in a game this season.

Dallas has allowed at least two passing touchdowns to five quarterbacks in 2023.

Two players have thrown for three or more TDs in an outing against the Cowboys this season.

Allen will play against the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense this week. The Cowboys give up 183.9 passing yards per game.

The Cowboys' defense ranks 16th in the league with 17 passing TDs conceded so far this year.

Josh Allen Passing Props vs. the Cowboys

Passing Yards: 256.5 (-115)

256.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (-133)

Allen Passing Insights

So far this year, Allen has hit the over on his passing yards prop total in seven of 13 opportunities.

The Bills have passed 56.9% of the time and run 43.1% this season. They rank fifth in the NFL in scoring.

Allen is No. 9 in the NFL averaging 7.3 yards per attempt (3,447 total yards passing).

Allen has thrown for a touchdown in all 13 games this year, with more than one TD pass eight times.

He has 87.5% of his team's 40 offensive touchdowns this season (35).

Allen has attempted 56 passes in the red zone (44.8% of his team's red zone plays).

Josh Allen Rushing Props vs the Cowboys

Rushing Yards: 33.5 (-118)

Allen Rushing Insights

So far this season, Allen has hit the over four times on his rushing yards prop bet (in 13 opportunities).

Allen has rushed for at least one touchdown nine times this season, including one game with multiple rushing TDs.

He has 22 red zone rushing carries (31.9% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Allen's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Chiefs 12/10/2023 Week 14 23-for-42 / 233 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 10 ATT / 32 YDS / 1 TD at Eagles 11/26/2023 Week 12 29-for-51 / 339 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT 9 ATT / 81 YDS / 2 TDs vs. Jets 11/19/2023 Week 11 20-for-32 / 275 YDS / 3 TDs / 1 INT 5 ATT / 15 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 11/13/2023 Week 10 15-for-26 / 177 YDS / 1 TD / 2 INTs 4 ATT / 13 YDS / 1 TD at Bengals 11/5/2023 Week 9 26-for-38 / 258 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 8 ATT / 44 YDS / 1 TD

