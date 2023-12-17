Josh Allen vs. Dak Prescott in Week 15: Bills vs. Cowboys Preview, Stats
The December 17 matchup between the Buffalo Bills (7-6) and the Dallas Cowboys (10-3) will feature a battle between quarterbacks Josh Allen and Dak Prescott. Below, we outline all of the stats and trends you need to know about these two signal callers entering this week's matchup.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Bills vs. Cowboys Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Venue: Highmark Stadium
- Location: Orchard Park, New York
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Want to rep Allen this season? Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Josh Allen vs. Dak Prescott Matchup
|Josh Allen
|2023 Stats
|Dak Prescott
|13
|Games Played
|13
|66.9%
|Completion %
|69.3%
|3,447 (265.2)
|Passing Yards (Per Game)
|3,505 (269.6)
|25
|Touchdowns
|28
|14
|Interceptions
|6
|374 (28.8)
|Rushing Yards (Per game)
|185 (14.2)
|10
|Rushing Touchdowns
|2
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Other Matchup Previews
- Click here for Zach Wilson vs. Tua Tagovailoa in Week 15
- Click here for Mitchell Trubisky vs. Gardner Minshew in Week 15
- Click here for Jordan Love vs. Baker Mayfield in Week 15
- Click here for Russell Wilson vs. Jared Goff in Week 15
- Click here for Patrick Mahomes II vs. Bailey Zappe in Week 15
Josh Allen Game Props
- Passing Yards Prop: Over/Under 259.5 yards
- Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD
- Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards
Cowboys Defensive Stats
- This season, the Cowboys' defense has been very effective this season, as it ranks fourth in the league with 233 points allowed (17.9 per game).
- When it comes to stopping the pass, Dallas has been one of the most effective defenses in the league, ranking fifth in the NFL by allowing 183.9 passing yards per game. Meanwhile, it ranks eighth with 6.1 yards allowed per pass attempt.
- Against the run, the Cowboys are 13th in the NFL with 1,378 rushing yards allowed (106.0 per game) and 12th in yards allowed per rush attempt (4.1).
- Defensively, Dallas ranks 22nd in the NFL in red-zone percentage allowed (58.8%) and 12th in third-down percentage allowed (37.3%).
Who comes out on top when the Bills and the Cowboys square off? Use our link to sign up at BetMGM for a first-time deposit bonus and place your bets today!
Dak Prescott Game Props
- Passing Yards Prop: Over/Under 279.5 yards
- Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD
- Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards
Bills Defensive Stats
- This year, the Cowboys have had one of the most effective defenses in the league, ranking fourth in the NFL by giving up 17.9 points per game. They rank third in the NFL with 289.9 total yards allowed per contest.
- When it comes to defending the pass, Dallas is top-10 this season, ranking fifth in the NFL with 2,391 total passing yards allowed (183.9 allowed per game). It also ranks 17th in passing touchdowns allowed (17).
- Against the run, the Cowboys have been midde-of-the-pack this season, ranking 13th in the league in rushing yards allowed with 1,378 (106.0 per game).
- On defense, Dallas is 22nd in the NFL in red-zone percentage allowed (58.8%) and 12th in third-down percentage allowed (37.3%).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.