The December 17 matchup between the Buffalo Bills (7-6) and the Dallas Cowboys (10-3) will feature a battle between quarterbacks Josh Allen and Dak Prescott. Below, we outline all of the stats and trends you need to know about these two signal callers entering this week's matchup.

Bills vs. Cowboys Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Venue: Highmark Stadium

Highmark Stadium Location: Orchard Park, New York

Orchard Park, New York TV: FOX

Josh Allen vs. Dak Prescott Matchup

Josh Allen 2023 Stats Dak Prescott 13 Games Played 13 66.9% Completion % 69.3% 3,447 (265.2) Passing Yards (Per Game) 3,505 (269.6) 25 Touchdowns 28 14 Interceptions 6 374 (28.8) Rushing Yards (Per game) 185 (14.2) 10 Rushing Touchdowns 2

Josh Allen Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 259.5 yards

: Over/Under 259.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Cowboys Defensive Stats

This season, the Cowboys' defense has been very effective this season, as it ranks fourth in the league with 233 points allowed (17.9 per game).

When it comes to stopping the pass, Dallas has been one of the most effective defenses in the league, ranking fifth in the NFL by allowing 183.9 passing yards per game. Meanwhile, it ranks eighth with 6.1 yards allowed per pass attempt.

Against the run, the Cowboys are 13th in the NFL with 1,378 rushing yards allowed (106.0 per game) and 12th in yards allowed per rush attempt (4.1).

Defensively, Dallas ranks 22nd in the NFL in red-zone percentage allowed (58.8%) and 12th in third-down percentage allowed (37.3%).

Dak Prescott Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 279.5 yards

: Over/Under 279.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Bills Defensive Stats

