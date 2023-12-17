Buffalo Bills receiver Khalil Shakir has a tough matchup in Week 15 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), up against the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys are allowing the fifth-fewest passing yards in the league, 183.9 per game.

Shakir has reeled in 26 balls (on 31 targets) for 422 yards (35.2 per game) and two scores so far this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Shakir and the Bills with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Shakir vs. the Cowboys

Shakir vs the Cowboys (since 2021): No games

No games Dallas has given up 100 or more receiving yards to two opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Cowboys have allowed 13 opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

Dallas has allowed two players to register at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The 183.9 passing yards the Cowboys yield per outing makes them the fifth-ranked pass defense in the league this season.

The Cowboys' defense ranks 16th in the NFL with 17 passing TDs allowed so far this year.

Watch Bills vs Cowboys on Fubo!

Khalil Shakir Receiving Props vs. the Cowboys

Receiving Yards: 23.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Shakir with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Shakir Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Shakir has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet in 66.7% of his games (four of six).

Shakir has been targeted on 31 of his team's 475 passing attempts this season (6.5% target share).

He has 422 receiving yards on 31 targets to rank first in NFL play with 13.6 yards per target.

In two of 12 games this year, Shakir has a touchdown catch, but he has posted zero multiple-TD efforts.

He has two total touchdowns this season (5.0% of his team's 40 offensive TDs).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Shakir's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Chiefs 12/10/2023 Week 14 1 TAR / 1 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Eagles 11/26/2023 Week 12 5 TAR / 3 REC / 47 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jets 11/19/2023 Week 11 4 TAR / 3 REC / 115 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 11/13/2023 Week 10 2 TAR / 1 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 11/5/2023 Week 9 4 TAR / 4 REC / 57 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.