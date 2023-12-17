Will Khalil Shakir pay out his Week 15 anytime TD player prop when the Buffalo Bills play the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and break down the important stats.

Will Khalil Shakir score a touchdown against the Cowboys?

Odds to score a TD this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a TD)

Shakir has 422 yards on 26 catches and two TDs. He has been targeted 31 times, and puts up 35.2 yards receiving per game.

Shakir has had a touchdown catch in two of 12 games this year. He hauled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

Khalil Shakir Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 Raiders 1 1 11 1 Week 3 @Commanders 1 1 5 0 Week 4 Dolphins 1 0 0 0 Week 5 Jaguars 1 1 11 0 Week 6 Giants 1 1 13 0 Week 7 @Patriots 4 4 35 0 Week 8 Buccaneers 6 6 92 0 Week 9 @Bengals 4 4 57 0 Week 10 Broncos 2 1 24 0 Week 11 Jets 4 3 115 1 Week 12 @Eagles 5 3 47 0 Week 14 @Chiefs 1 1 12 0

