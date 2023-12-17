Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Kings County, New York today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Kings County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Bishop Loughlin Memorial High School at Holy Cross High School

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on December 17

3:30 PM ET on December 17 Location: Flushing, NY

Flushing, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

All Hallows High School at St. Edmund Preparatory High School