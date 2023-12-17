New York High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Kings County Today - December 17
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 3:35 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Kings County, New York today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Kings County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bishop Loughlin Memorial High School at Holy Cross High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on December 17
- Location: Flushing, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
All Hallows High School at St. Edmund Preparatory High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 17
- Location: Brooklyn, NY
- Conference: CHSAA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
