Buffalo Bills running back Latavius Murray will face a mediocre run defense in Week 15 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), up against the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys are ranked 13th in terms of rushing yards conceded, at 106 per game.

On the ground, Murray has rushed for 289 total yards (22.2 ypg) on 73 attempts while scoring three rushing TDs. Murray also averages 9.2 receiving yards per contest, catching 17 balls for 119 yards.

Murray vs. the Cowboys

Murray vs the Cowboys (since 2021): No games

No games The Cowboys have not given up 100 or more yards on the ground to an opposing rusher in the 2023 season.

Dallas has allowed 10 opposing rushers to record one or more TDs on the groun against them this year.

No player has run two or more TDs against the Cowboys this season.

The 106 rushing yards per game conceded by the Cowboys defense makes them the NFL's 13th-ranked run defense.

The Cowboys have the No. 12 defense in the league in rushing TDs allowed, giving up 10 this season (0.8 per game).

Latavius Murray Rushing Props vs. the Cowboys

Rushing Yards: 19.5 (-120)

Murray Rushing Insights

Murray hit the over on his rushing yards total set by sportsbooks in four of his eight opportunities this season (50.0%).

The Bills have passed 56.9% of the time and run 43.1% this season. They rank fifth in the NFL in scoring.

His team has attempted 360 rushes this season. He's taken 73 of those carries (20.3%).

Murray has run for a touchdown in three games this season, but has not scored more than one in a single game.

He has three total touchdowns this season (7.5% of his team's 40 offensive TDs).

He has 18 red zone rushing carries (26.1% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Murray's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Chiefs 12/10/2023 Week 14 3 ATT / 9 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 21 YDS / 0 TDs at Eagles 11/26/2023 Week 12 9 ATT / 30 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 3 REC / 18 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jets 11/19/2023 Week 11 10 ATT / 35 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 11/13/2023 Week 10 9 ATT / 68 YDS / 1 TD 3 TAR / 2 REC / 1 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 11/5/2023 Week 9 2 ATT / 4 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs

