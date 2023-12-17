Will Latavius Murray cash his Week 15 anytime TD player prop when the Buffalo Bills clash with the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and dissect the relevant stats.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Murray will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Latavius Murray score a touchdown against the Cowboys?

Odds to score a TD this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a TD)

Murray has rushed for 289 yards on 73 carries (22.2 yards per game), with three touchdowns on the ground this year.

Murray also makes an impact in the passing game, catching 17 passes for 119 yards (9.2 ypg).

Murray has reached the end zone on the ground in three games this season.

Latavius Murray Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Jets 2 8 0 1 9 0 Week 2 Raiders 6 22 1 2 9 0 Week 3 @Commanders 5 15 1 1 6 0 Week 4 Dolphins 4 32 0 2 24 0 Week 5 Jaguars 2 6 0 1 1 0 Week 6 Giants 12 45 0 0 0 0 Week 7 @Patriots 4 8 0 2 20 0 Week 8 Buccaneers 5 7 0 1 4 0 Week 9 @Bengals 2 4 0 1 6 0 Week 10 Broncos 9 68 1 2 1 0 Week 11 Jets 10 35 0 0 0 0 Week 12 @Eagles 9 30 0 3 18 0 Week 14 @Chiefs 3 9 0 1 21 0

Rep Latavius Murray with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.