Who’s the Best Team in the MAAC? See our Weekly MAAC Power Rankings
Searching for an up-to-date view of the MAAC and how each team stacks up? We've got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the contenders from the pretenders.
MAAC Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.
1. Canisius
- Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 23-6
- Overall Rank: 147th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 127th
- Last Game: L 82-71 vs Pittsburgh
Next Game
- Opponent: @ High Point
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
2. Marist
- Current Record: 6-2 | Projected Record: 21-8
- Overall Rank: 211th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 362nd
- Last Game: W 63-53 vs Dartmouth
Next Game
- Opponent: Maryland-Eastern Shore
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
3. Saint Peter's
- Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 16-12
- Overall Rank: 221st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 303rd
- Last Game: W 66-60 vs UMBC
Next Game
- Opponent: Kean
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
4. Iona
- Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 16-15
- Overall Rank: 229th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 221st
- Last Game: L 83-58 vs Saint Joseph's (PA)
Next Game
- Opponent: Colgate
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
5. Mount St. Mary's
- Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 16-14
- Overall Rank: 261st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 359th
- Last Game: W 72-65 vs Saint Francis (PA)
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Georgia
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
6. Quinnipiac
- Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 20-10
- Overall Rank: 265th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 345th
- Last Game: L 73-66 vs Yale
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Holy Cross
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
7. Fairfield
- Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 15-14
- Overall Rank: 275th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 306th
- Last Game: W 63-51 vs Wagner
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Fairleigh Dickinson
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22
- TV Channel: YES
8. Rider
- Current Record: 2-8 | Projected Record: 4-26
- Overall Rank: 319th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 237th
- Last Game: L 77-71 vs Monmouth
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Delaware
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
- TV Channel: FloHoops
9. Niagara
- Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 6-23
- Overall Rank: 325th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 322nd
- Last Game: W 89-81 vs NJIT
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Binghamton
- Game Time: 6:07 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
10. Manhattan
- Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 8-20
- Overall Rank: 329th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 222nd
- Last Game: L 76-71 vs Fairleigh Dickinson
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Monmouth
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
- TV Channel: SportsNet NY (Watch on Fubo)
11. Siena
- Current Record: 2-8 | Projected Record: 2-29
- Overall Rank: 362nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 349th
- Last Game: L 89-56 vs Saint Bonaventure
Next Game
- Opponent: Cornell
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
