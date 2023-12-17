Searching for an up-to-date view of the MAAC and how each team stacks up? We've got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the contenders from the pretenders.

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Canisius

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 23-6

6-5 | 23-6 Overall Rank: 147th

147th Strength of Schedule Rank: 127th

127th Last Game: L 82-71 vs Pittsburgh

Next Game

Opponent: @ High Point

@ High Point Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Marist

Current Record: 6-2 | Projected Record: 21-8

6-2 | 21-8 Overall Rank: 211th

211th Strength of Schedule Rank: 362nd

362nd Last Game: W 63-53 vs Dartmouth

Next Game

Opponent: Maryland-Eastern Shore

Maryland-Eastern Shore Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Saint Peter's

Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 16-12

4-5 | 16-12 Overall Rank: 221st

221st Strength of Schedule Rank: 303rd

303rd Last Game: W 66-60 vs UMBC

Next Game

Opponent: Kean

Kean Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22

1:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Iona

Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 16-15

4-7 | 16-15 Overall Rank: 229th

229th Strength of Schedule Rank: 221st

221st Last Game: L 83-58 vs Saint Joseph's (PA)

Next Game

Opponent: Colgate

Colgate Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22

7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Mount St. Mary's

Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 16-14

4-6 | 16-14 Overall Rank: 261st

261st Strength of Schedule Rank: 359th

359th Last Game: W 72-65 vs Saint Francis (PA)

Next Game

Opponent: @ Georgia

@ Georgia Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 TV Channel: SEC Network+

6. Quinnipiac

Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 20-10

7-3 | 20-10 Overall Rank: 265th

265th Strength of Schedule Rank: 345th

345th Last Game: L 73-66 vs Yale

Next Game

Opponent: @ Holy Cross

@ Holy Cross Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. Fairfield

Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 15-14

5-6 | 15-14 Overall Rank: 275th

275th Strength of Schedule Rank: 306th

306th Last Game: W 63-51 vs Wagner

Next Game

Opponent: @ Fairleigh Dickinson

@ Fairleigh Dickinson Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22

7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22 TV Channel: YES

8. Rider

Current Record: 2-8 | Projected Record: 4-26

2-8 | 4-26 Overall Rank: 319th

319th Strength of Schedule Rank: 237th

237th Last Game: L 77-71 vs Monmouth

Next Game

Opponent: @ Delaware

@ Delaware Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 TV Channel: FloHoops

9. Niagara

Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 6-23

3-6 | 6-23 Overall Rank: 325th

325th Strength of Schedule Rank: 322nd

322nd Last Game: W 89-81 vs NJIT

Next Game

Opponent: @ Binghamton

@ Binghamton Game Time: 6:07 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

6:07 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

10. Manhattan

Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 8-20

4-5 | 8-20 Overall Rank: 329th

329th Strength of Schedule Rank: 222nd

222nd Last Game: L 76-71 vs Fairleigh Dickinson

Next Game

Opponent: @ Monmouth

@ Monmouth Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

2:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 TV Channel: SportsNet NY (Watch on Fubo)

11. Siena

Current Record: 2-8 | Projected Record: 2-29

2-8 | 2-29 Overall Rank: 362nd

362nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 349th

349th Last Game: L 89-56 vs Saint Bonaventure

Next Game