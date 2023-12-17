Who is the team to beat at the top of the MAAC this college basketball season? Our power rankings below fill you in on all you need to know about each team.

MAAC Power Rankings

1. Fairfield

  • Current Record: 8-1 | Projected Record: 27-1
  • Overall Rank: 79th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 266th
  • Last Game: W 62-44 vs Mount St. Mary's

Next Game

  • Opponent: Manhattan
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

2. Manhattan

  • Current Record: 6-2 | Projected Record: 25-4
  • Overall Rank: 158th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 345th
  • Last Game: W 73-39 vs Rider

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Fairfield
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

3. Quinnipiac

  • Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 18-11
  • Overall Rank: 209th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 144th
  • Last Game: W 66-63 vs Holy Cross

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Rider
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

4. Iona

  • Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 17-12
  • Overall Rank: 243rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 344th
  • Last Game: L 67-48 vs Niagara

Next Game

  • Opponent: Stony Brook
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

5. Niagara

  • Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 17-13
  • Overall Rank: 248th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 148th
  • Last Game: W 67-48 vs Iona

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Saint Peter's
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

6. Canisius

  • Current Record: 5-3 | Projected Record: 16-12
  • Overall Rank: 255th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 353rd
  • Last Game: W 65-63 vs Siena

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Marist
  • Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on Monday, December 18

7. Siena

  • Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 11-17
  • Overall Rank: 286th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 337th
  • Last Game: L 65-63 vs Canisius

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Mount St. Mary's
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

8. Mount St. Mary's

  • Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 7-22
  • Overall Rank: 323rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 331st
  • Last Game: L 62-44 vs Fairfield

Next Game

  • Opponent: Siena
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

9. Marist

  • Current Record: 2-8 | Projected Record: 5-25
  • Overall Rank: 329th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 335th
  • Last Game: L 51-42 vs Saint Peter's

Next Game

  • Opponent: Canisius
  • Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on Monday, December 18

10. Rider

  • Current Record: 2-7 | Projected Record: 6-23
  • Overall Rank: 334th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 283rd
  • Last Game: L 73-39 vs Manhattan

Next Game

  • Opponent: Quinnipiac
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

11. Saint Peter's

  • Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 3-26
  • Overall Rank: 350th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 348th
  • Last Game: W 51-42 vs Marist

Next Game

  • Opponent: Niagara
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

