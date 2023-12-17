Who’s the Best Team in the MAAC? See our Weekly Women's MAAC Power Rankings
Who is the team to beat at the top of the MAAC this college basketball season? Our power rankings below fill you in on all you need to know about each team.
MAAC Power Rankings
1. Fairfield
- Current Record: 8-1 | Projected Record: 27-1
- Overall Rank: 79th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 266th
- Last Game: W 62-44 vs Mount St. Mary's
Next Game
- Opponent: Manhattan
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
2. Manhattan
- Current Record: 6-2 | Projected Record: 25-4
- Overall Rank: 158th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 345th
- Last Game: W 73-39 vs Rider
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Fairfield
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
3. Quinnipiac
- Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 18-11
- Overall Rank: 209th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 144th
- Last Game: W 66-63 vs Holy Cross
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Rider
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
4. Iona
- Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 17-12
- Overall Rank: 243rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 344th
- Last Game: L 67-48 vs Niagara
Next Game
- Opponent: Stony Brook
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
5. Niagara
- Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 17-13
- Overall Rank: 248th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 148th
- Last Game: W 67-48 vs Iona
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Saint Peter's
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
6. Canisius
- Current Record: 5-3 | Projected Record: 16-12
- Overall Rank: 255th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 353rd
- Last Game: W 65-63 vs Siena
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Marist
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on Monday, December 18
7. Siena
- Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 11-17
- Overall Rank: 286th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 337th
- Last Game: L 65-63 vs Canisius
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Mount St. Mary's
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
8. Mount St. Mary's
- Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 7-22
- Overall Rank: 323rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 331st
- Last Game: L 62-44 vs Fairfield
Next Game
- Opponent: Siena
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
9. Marist
- Current Record: 2-8 | Projected Record: 5-25
- Overall Rank: 329th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 335th
- Last Game: L 51-42 vs Saint Peter's
Next Game
- Opponent: Canisius
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on Monday, December 18
10. Rider
- Current Record: 2-7 | Projected Record: 6-23
- Overall Rank: 334th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 283rd
- Last Game: L 73-39 vs Manhattan
Next Game
- Opponent: Quinnipiac
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
11. Saint Peter's
- Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 3-26
- Overall Rank: 350th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 348th
- Last Game: W 51-42 vs Marist
Next Game
- Opponent: Niagara
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
