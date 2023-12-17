Who is the team to beat at the top of the MAAC this college basketball season? Our power rankings below fill you in on all you need to know about each team.

1. Fairfield

Current Record: 8-1 | Projected Record: 27-1

8-1 | 27-1 Overall Rank: 79th

79th Strength of Schedule Rank: 266th

266th Last Game: W 62-44 vs Mount St. Mary's

Next Game

Opponent: Manhattan

Manhattan Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

2. Manhattan

Current Record: 6-2 | Projected Record: 25-4

6-2 | 25-4 Overall Rank: 158th

158th Strength of Schedule Rank: 345th

345th Last Game: W 73-39 vs Rider

Next Game

Opponent: @ Fairfield

@ Fairfield Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

3. Quinnipiac

Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 18-11

3-5 | 18-11 Overall Rank: 209th

209th Strength of Schedule Rank: 144th

144th Last Game: W 66-63 vs Holy Cross

Next Game

Opponent: @ Rider

@ Rider Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

4. Iona

Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 17-12

5-4 | 17-12 Overall Rank: 243rd

243rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 344th

344th Last Game: L 67-48 vs Niagara

Next Game

Opponent: Stony Brook

Stony Brook Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

5. Niagara

Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 17-13

4-6 | 17-13 Overall Rank: 248th

248th Strength of Schedule Rank: 148th

148th Last Game: W 67-48 vs Iona

Next Game

Opponent: @ Saint Peter's

@ Saint Peter's Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

6. Canisius

Current Record: 5-3 | Projected Record: 16-12

5-3 | 16-12 Overall Rank: 255th

255th Strength of Schedule Rank: 353rd

353rd Last Game: W 65-63 vs Siena

Next Game

Opponent: @ Marist

@ Marist Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on Monday, December 18

7. Siena

Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 11-17

3-5 | 11-17 Overall Rank: 286th

286th Strength of Schedule Rank: 337th

337th Last Game: L 65-63 vs Canisius

Next Game

Opponent: @ Mount St. Mary's

@ Mount St. Mary's Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

8. Mount St. Mary's

Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 7-22

3-6 | 7-22 Overall Rank: 323rd

323rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 331st

331st Last Game: L 62-44 vs Fairfield

Next Game

Opponent: Siena

Siena Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

9. Marist

Current Record: 2-8 | Projected Record: 5-25

2-8 | 5-25 Overall Rank: 329th

329th Strength of Schedule Rank: 335th

335th Last Game: L 51-42 vs Saint Peter's

Next Game

Opponent: Canisius

Canisius Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on Monday, December 18

10. Rider

Current Record: 2-7 | Projected Record: 6-23

2-7 | 6-23 Overall Rank: 334th

334th Strength of Schedule Rank: 283rd

283rd Last Game: L 73-39 vs Manhattan

Next Game

Opponent: Quinnipiac

Quinnipiac Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

11. Saint Peter's

Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 3-26

3-6 | 3-26 Overall Rank: 350th

350th Strength of Schedule Rank: 348th

348th Last Game: W 51-42 vs Marist

Next Game