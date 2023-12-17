New York Giants running back Matt Breida has a favorable matchup in Week 15 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), playing the New Orleans Saints. The Saints are allowing the seventh-most rushing yards in the NFL, 131.5 per game.

On the ground, Breida has rushed for 141 total yards (10.8 ypg) on 52 attempts while scoring one rushing TD. Breida has also reeled in 14 passes for 74 yards (5.7 ypg).

Breida vs. the Saints

Breida vs the Saints (since 2021): 1 GP / 26 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

1 GP / 26 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD No player has collected more than 100 yards on the ground in a game against the Saints in the 2023 season.

Eight opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against New Orleans this year.

The Saints have let one opposing player to register two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

The 131.5 rushing yards per game yielded by the Saints defense makes them the NFL's 26th-ranked rush defense.

The Saints' defense is ranked 10th in the league with nine rushing TDs allowed so far this season.

Matt Breida Rushing Props vs. the Saints

Rushing Yards: 6.5 (-115)

Breida Rushing Insights

Breida has exceeded the rushing yards prop bet total set for him two times in five opportunities this season.

The Giants pass on 50.7% of their plays and run on 49.3%. They are 31st in NFL action in points scored.

He has handled 14.4% of his team's 362 rushing attempts this season (52).

Breida has rushed for a touchdown once this season in 13 games played.

He has one touchdown this season (5.6% of his team's 18 offensive TDs).

He has eight red zone carries for 14.8% of the team share (his team runs on 61.4% of its plays in the red zone).

Breida's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Packers 12/11/2023 Week 14 2 ATT / 16 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Patriots 11/26/2023 Week 12 2 ATT / 6 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 10 YDS / 0 TDs at Commanders 11/19/2023 Week 11 3 ATT / -1 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cowboys 11/12/2023 Week 10 1 ATT / 3 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 11/5/2023 Week 9 2 ATT / 5 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs

