Will Matt Breida pay out his Week 15 anytime TD player prop when the New York Giants play the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and dissect the important numbers.

Will Matt Breida score a touchdown against the Saints?

Odds to score a TD this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a TD)

Breida has piled up 141 yards (10.8 per game) on 52 attempts with one touchdown.

Breida also helps out in the passing game, catching 14 passes for 74 yards (5.7 ypg).

Breida has had one game with a rushing touchdown.

Matt Breida Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Cowboys 2 9 0 1 -3 0 Week 2 @Cardinals 1 5 0 0 0 0 Week 3 @49ers 4 17 1 3 1 0 Week 4 Seahawks 14 30 0 5 48 0 Week 5 @Dolphins 9 21 0 1 3 0 Week 6 @Bills 4 13 0 0 0 0 Week 7 Commanders 3 4 0 1 5 0 Week 8 Jets 5 13 0 1 4 0 Week 9 @Raiders 2 5 0 1 6 0 Week 10 @Cowboys 1 3 0 0 0 0 Week 11 @Commanders 3 -1 0 0 0 0 Week 12 Patriots 2 6 0 1 10 0 Week 14 Packers 2 16 0 0 0 0

