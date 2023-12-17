Who’s the Best Team in the NEC? See our Weekly NEC Power Rankings
Looking for an up-to-date view of the NEC and how each team stacks up? We've got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the top teams from the cellar dwellers.
NEC Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.
1. Merrimack
- Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 21-7
- Overall Rank: 215th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 173rd
- Last Game: W 89-85 vs Felician
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Cincinnati
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
2. Cent. Conn. St.
- Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 15-12
- Overall Rank: 293rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 337th
- Last Game: W 57-54 vs UMass-Lowell
Next Game
- Opponent: Northeastern
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
3. Sacred Heart
- Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 14-15
- Overall Rank: 310th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 319th
- Last Game: L 78-64 vs Providence
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Albany (NY)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
4. Wagner
- Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 12-14
- Overall Rank: 320th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 342nd
- Last Game: L 63-51 vs Fairfield
Next Game
- Opponent: Gwynedd Mercy
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22
- TV Channel: NEC Front Row
5. Fairleigh Dickinson
- Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 11-18
- Overall Rank: 327th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 356th
- Last Game: L 87-83 vs Columbia
Next Game
- Opponent: Fairfield
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22
- TV Channel: YES
6. Saint Francis (PA)
- Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 8-19
- Overall Rank: 334th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 242nd
- Last Game: L 72-65 vs Mount St. Mary's
Next Game
- Opponent: Robert Morris
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
- TV Channel: NEC Front Row
7. Le Moyne
- Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 7-20
- Overall Rank: 342nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 329th
- Last Game: W 80-54 vs Dartmouth
Next Game
- Opponent: Houghton
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
8. LIU
- Current Record: 1-9 | Projected Record: 5-23
- Overall Rank: 348th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 203rd
- Last Game: L 83-61 vs Rutgers
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Mount St. Mary's
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
9. Stonehill
- Current Record: 2-11 | Projected Record: 4-26
- Overall Rank: 355th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 228th
- Last Game: W 71-44 vs Hartford
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Miami (FL)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22
- TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)
