Parris Campbell was a full participant in his most recent practice, and seems on track to play in the New York Giants' Week 15 game against the New Orleans Saints (at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday). Check out Campbell's stats on this page.

Rep Parris Campbell and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Campbell's season stats include 104 yards on 20 receptions (5.2 per catch) and zero touchdowns. He has been targeted 27 times.

Keep an eye on Campbell's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Parris Campbell Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Knee

No other receivers are listed on the injury report for the Giants.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 15 Injury Reports

Giants vs. Saints Game Info

Game Day: December 17, 2023

December 17, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Campbell 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 27 20 104 65 0 5.2

Campbell Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Cowboys 4 1 2 0 Week 2 @Cardinals 6 4 21 0 Week 3 @49ers 6 6 24 0 Week 4 Seahawks 5 3 15 0 Week 5 @Dolphins 2 2 23 0 Week 9 @Raiders 2 2 15 0 Week 10 @Cowboys 1 1 6 0 Week 12 Patriots 1 1 -2 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.