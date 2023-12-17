Will Parris Campbell Play in Week 15? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Parris Campbell was a full participant in his most recent practice, and seems on track to play in the New York Giants' Week 15 game against the New Orleans Saints (at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday). Check out Campbell's stats on this page.
Campbell's season stats include 104 yards on 20 receptions (5.2 per catch) and zero touchdowns. He has been targeted 27 times.
Parris Campbell Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Knee
- No other receivers are listed on the injury report for the Giants.
Giants vs. Saints Game Info
- Game Day: December 17, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
Campbell 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|27
|20
|104
|65
|0
|5.2
Campbell Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Cowboys
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Week 2
|@Cardinals
|6
|4
|21
|0
|Week 3
|@49ers
|6
|6
|24
|0
|Week 4
|Seahawks
|5
|3
|15
|0
|Week 5
|@Dolphins
|2
|2
|23
|0
|Week 9
|@Raiders
|2
|2
|15
|0
|Week 10
|@Cowboys
|1
|1
|6
|0
|Week 12
|Patriots
|1
|1
|-2
|0
