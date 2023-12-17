The New York Giants and the New Orleans Saints are scheduled to square off in a Week 15 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Parris Campbell hit paydirt in this tilt? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and dissect his recent numbers and trends.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Campbell will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Parris Campbell score a touchdown against the Saints?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a TD)

Campbell's 27 targets have resulted in 20 receptions for 104 yards (10.4 per game).

Campbell, in eight games this year, has zero TD receptions.

Parris Campbell Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Cowboys 4 1 2 0 Week 2 @Cardinals 6 4 21 0 Week 3 @49ers 6 6 24 0 Week 4 Seahawks 5 3 15 0 Week 5 @Dolphins 2 2 23 0 Week 9 @Raiders 2 2 15 0 Week 10 @Cowboys 1 1 6 0 Week 12 Patriots 1 1 -2 0

Rep Parris Campbell with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.