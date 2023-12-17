Who’s the Best Team in the Patriot League? See our Weekly Patriot League Power Rankings
Which teams are the leading contenders at the top of the Patriot League, and which teams are at the bottom? To update you on where each team stands, see our college basketball power rankings below.
Patriot League Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.
1. Colgate
- Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 24-6
- Overall Rank: 154th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 66th
- Last Game: L 74-57 vs Illinois
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Iona
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
2. Navy
- Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 17-11
- Overall Rank: 235th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 341st
- Last Game: W 91-33 vs Washington (MD)
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Youngstown State
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
3. Bucknell
- Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 16-15
- Overall Rank: 264th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 98th
- Last Game: L 70-63 vs Radford
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Merrimack
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22
- TV Channel: NESN (Watch on Fubo)
4. American
- Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 17-13
- Overall Rank: 280th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 344th
- Last Game: W 77-69 vs VMI
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Virginia Tech
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
- TV Channel: ACC Network Extra
5. Boston University
- Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 12-18
- Overall Rank: 300th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 330th
- Last Game: L 63-56 vs Dartmouth
Next Game
- Opponent: UMass-Lowell
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
6. Lehigh
- Current Record: 2-7 | Projected Record: 9-18
- Overall Rank: 303rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 162nd
- Last Game: W 88-33 vs Cairn
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Boston College
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
- TV Channel: ACC Network Extra
7. Loyola (MD)
- Current Record: 1-10 | Projected Record: 7-23
- Overall Rank: 322nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 292nd
- Last Game: L 62-54 vs George Mason
Next Game
- Opponent: Saint Mary's (MD)
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
8. Lafayette
- Current Record: 1-10 | Projected Record: 6-24
- Overall Rank: 328th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 91st
- Last Game: L 67-51 vs La Salle
Next Game
- Opponent: Quinnipiac
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
9. Army
- Current Record: 2-9 | Projected Record: 4-25
- Overall Rank: 344th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 352nd
- Last Game: L 78-74 vs Stony Brook
Next Game
- Opponent: @ UTSA
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
10. Holy Cross
- Current Record: 2-8 | Projected Record: 3-27
- Overall Rank: 356th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 346th
- Last Game: L 95-64 vs Boston College
Next Game
- Opponent: Quinnipiac
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
