Which teams are the leading contenders at the top of the Patriot League, and which teams are at the bottom? To update you on where each team stands, see our college basketball power rankings below.

Patriot League Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents. 1. Colgate Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 24-6

6-5 | 24-6 Overall Rank: 154th

154th Strength of Schedule Rank: 66th

66th Last Game: L 74-57 vs Illinois Next Game Opponent: @ Iona

@ Iona Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22

7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+ 2. Navy Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 17-11

3-6 | 17-11 Overall Rank: 235th

235th Strength of Schedule Rank: 341st

341st Last Game: W 91-33 vs Washington (MD) Next Game Opponent: @ Youngstown State

@ Youngstown State Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

2:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+ 3. Bucknell Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 16-15

3-8 | 16-15 Overall Rank: 264th

264th Strength of Schedule Rank: 98th

98th Last Game: L 70-63 vs Radford Next Game Opponent: @ Merrimack

@ Merrimack Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22

2:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22 TV Channel: NESN (Watch on Fubo) 4. American Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 17-13

5-6 | 17-13 Overall Rank: 280th

280th Strength of Schedule Rank: 344th

344th Last Game: W 77-69 vs VMI Next Game Opponent: @ Virginia Tech

@ Virginia Tech Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

5:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 TV Channel: ACC Network Extra 5. Boston University Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 12-18

4-7 | 12-18 Overall Rank: 300th

300th Strength of Schedule Rank: 330th

330th Last Game: L 63-56 vs Dartmouth Next Game Opponent: UMass-Lowell

UMass-Lowell Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22

12:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+ 6. Lehigh Current Record: 2-7 | Projected Record: 9-18

2-7 | 9-18 Overall Rank: 303rd

303rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 162nd

162nd Last Game: W 88-33 vs Cairn Next Game Opponent: @ Boston College

@ Boston College Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

6:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 TV Channel: ACC Network Extra 7. Loyola (MD) Current Record: 1-10 | Projected Record: 7-23

1-10 | 7-23 Overall Rank: 322nd

322nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 292nd

292nd Last Game: L 62-54 vs George Mason Next Game Opponent: Saint Mary's (MD)

Saint Mary's (MD) Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22

12:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+ 8. Lafayette Current Record: 1-10 | Projected Record: 6-24

1-10 | 6-24 Overall Rank: 328th

328th Strength of Schedule Rank: 91st

91st Last Game: L 67-51 vs La Salle Next Game Opponent: Quinnipiac

Quinnipiac Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

2:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+ 9. Army Current Record: 2-9 | Projected Record: 4-25

2-9 | 4-25 Overall Rank: 344th

344th Strength of Schedule Rank: 352nd

352nd Last Game: L 78-74 vs Stony Brook Next Game Opponent: @ UTSA

@ UTSA Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22

8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+ 10. Holy Cross Current Record: 2-8 | Projected Record: 3-27

2-8 | 3-27 Overall Rank: 356th

356th Strength of Schedule Rank: 346th

346th Last Game: L 95-64 vs Boston College Next Game Opponent: Quinnipiac

Quinnipiac Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

