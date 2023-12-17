Who’s the Best Team in the Patriot? See our Weekly Women's Patriot Power Rankings
Who is the team to beat at the top of the Patriot this college hoops season? Our power rankings below fill you in on all you need to know about each team.
Patriot Power Rankings
1. Lehigh
- Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 25-3
- Overall Rank: 137th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 343rd
- Last Game: L 94-82 vs Pittsburgh
Next Game
Next Game
- Opponent: Rider
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
2. Holy Cross
- Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 21-7
- Overall Rank: 163rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 265th
- Last Game: W 65-41 vs Northeastern
Next Game
Next Game
- Opponent: Merrimack
- Game Time: 10:30 AM ET on Wednesday, December 20
3. Boston University
- Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 21-7
- Overall Rank: 198th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 263rd
- Last Game: W 80-47 vs Emmanuel (MA)
Next Game
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Northeastern
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22
- TV Channel: NESN (Watch on Fubo)
4. Colgate
- Current Record: 5-3 | Projected Record: 20-8
- Overall Rank: 218th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 243rd
- Last Game: W 65-57 vs Le Moyne
Next Game
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Cent. Conn. St.
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on Monday, December 18
5. Bucknell
- Current Record: 3-7 | Projected Record: 10-19
- Overall Rank: 276th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 193rd
- Last Game: W 64-44 vs Merrimack
Next Game
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Marquette
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
- TV Channel: FloHoops
6. American
- Current Record: 2-7 | Projected Record: 10-19
- Overall Rank: 303rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 278th
- Last Game: L 68-60 vs Towson
Next Game
Next Game
- Opponent: UMBC
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
6. Loyola (MD)
- Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 12-17
- Overall Rank: 304th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 325th
- Last Game: L 65-35 vs Toledo
Next Game
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Monmouth
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22
8. Lafayette
- Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 11-18
- Overall Rank: 307th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 303rd
- Last Game: L 68-47 vs Monmouth
Next Game
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Dartmouth
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on Thursday, December 21
- TV Channel: NESN (Watch on Fubo)
9. Navy
- Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 3-24
- Overall Rank: 347th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 338th
- Last Game: L 65-52 vs Dartmouth
Next Game
Next Game
- Opponent: Goucher
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
10. Army
- Current Record: 2-6 | Projected Record: 2-24
- Overall Rank: 349th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 299th
- Last Game: L 62-42 vs Vermont
Next Game
Next Game
- Opponent: Binghamton
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
