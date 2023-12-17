Who is the team to beat at the top of the Patriot this college hoops season? Our power rankings below fill you in on all you need to know about each team.

Patriot Power Rankings

1. Lehigh Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 25-3

8-2 | 25-3 Overall Rank: 137th

137th Strength of Schedule Rank: 343rd

343rd Last Game: L 94-82 vs Pittsburgh Next Game Opponent: Rider

Rider Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 2. Holy Cross Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 21-7

5-5 | 21-7 Overall Rank: 163rd

163rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 265th

265th Last Game: W 65-41 vs Northeastern Next Game Opponent: Merrimack

Merrimack Game Time: 10:30 AM ET on Wednesday, December 20 3. Boston University Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 21-7

7-3 | 21-7 Overall Rank: 198th

198th Strength of Schedule Rank: 263rd

263rd Last Game: W 80-47 vs Emmanuel (MA) Next Game Opponent: @ Northeastern

@ Northeastern Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22

12:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22 TV Channel: NESN (Watch on Fubo) 4. Colgate Current Record: 5-3 | Projected Record: 20-8

5-3 | 20-8 Overall Rank: 218th

218th Strength of Schedule Rank: 243rd

243rd Last Game: W 65-57 vs Le Moyne Next Game Opponent: @ Cent. Conn. St.

@ Cent. Conn. St. Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on Monday, December 18 5. Bucknell Current Record: 3-7 | Projected Record: 10-19

3-7 | 10-19 Overall Rank: 276th

276th Strength of Schedule Rank: 193rd

193rd Last Game: W 64-44 vs Merrimack Next Game Opponent: @ Marquette

@ Marquette Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

1:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 TV Channel: FloHoops 6. American Current Record: 2-7 | Projected Record: 10-19

2-7 | 10-19 Overall Rank: 303rd

303rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 278th

278th Last Game: L 68-60 vs Towson Next Game Opponent: UMBC

UMBC Game Time: 12:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20 6. Loyola (MD) Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 12-17

4-5 | 12-17 Overall Rank: 304th

304th Strength of Schedule Rank: 325th

325th Last Game: L 65-35 vs Toledo Next Game Opponent: @ Monmouth

@ Monmouth Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22 8. Lafayette Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 11-18

4-6 | 11-18 Overall Rank: 307th

307th Strength of Schedule Rank: 303rd

303rd Last Game: L 68-47 vs Monmouth Next Game Opponent: @ Dartmouth

@ Dartmouth Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on Thursday, December 21

11:00 AM ET on Thursday, December 21 TV Channel: NESN (Watch on Fubo) 9. Navy Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 3-24

3-6 | 3-24 Overall Rank: 347th

347th Strength of Schedule Rank: 338th

338th Last Game: L 65-52 vs Dartmouth Next Game Opponent: Goucher

Goucher Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19 10. Army Current Record: 2-6 | Projected Record: 2-24

2-6 | 2-24 Overall Rank: 349th

349th Strength of Schedule Rank: 299th

299th Last Game: L 62-42 vs Vermont Next Game Opponent: Binghamton

Binghamton Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

