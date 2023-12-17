Who is the team to beat at the top of the Patriot this college hoops season? Our power rankings below fill you in on all you need to know about each team.

Patriot Power Rankings

1. Lehigh

  • Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 25-3
  • Overall Rank: 137th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 343rd
  • Last Game: L 94-82 vs Pittsburgh

Next Game

  • Opponent: Rider
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

2. Holy Cross

  • Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 21-7
  • Overall Rank: 163rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 265th
  • Last Game: W 65-41 vs Northeastern

Next Game

  • Opponent: Merrimack
  • Game Time: 10:30 AM ET on Wednesday, December 20

3. Boston University

  • Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 21-7
  • Overall Rank: 198th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 263rd
  • Last Game: W 80-47 vs Emmanuel (MA)

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Northeastern
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22
  • TV Channel: NESN (Watch on Fubo)

4. Colgate

  • Current Record: 5-3 | Projected Record: 20-8
  • Overall Rank: 218th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 243rd
  • Last Game: W 65-57 vs Le Moyne

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Cent. Conn. St.
  • Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on Monday, December 18

5. Bucknell

  • Current Record: 3-7 | Projected Record: 10-19
  • Overall Rank: 276th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 193rd
  • Last Game: W 64-44 vs Merrimack

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Marquette
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
  • TV Channel: FloHoops

6. American

  • Current Record: 2-7 | Projected Record: 10-19
  • Overall Rank: 303rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 278th
  • Last Game: L 68-60 vs Towson

Next Game

  • Opponent: UMBC
  • Game Time: 12:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

6. Loyola (MD)

  • Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 12-17
  • Overall Rank: 304th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 325th
  • Last Game: L 65-35 vs Toledo

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Monmouth
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22

8. Lafayette

  • Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 11-18
  • Overall Rank: 307th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 303rd
  • Last Game: L 68-47 vs Monmouth

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Dartmouth
  • Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on Thursday, December 21
  • TV Channel: NESN (Watch on Fubo)

9. Navy

  • Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 3-24
  • Overall Rank: 347th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 338th
  • Last Game: L 65-52 vs Dartmouth

Next Game

  • Opponent: Goucher
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

10. Army

  • Current Record: 2-6 | Projected Record: 2-24
  • Overall Rank: 349th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 299th
  • Last Game: L 62-42 vs Vermont

Next Game

  • Opponent: Binghamton
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

